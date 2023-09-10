Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Voor het grootste spel heb je dit keer maar 5,9 GB aan vrije opslagruimte nodig!

Net zoals elke week verschijnen er ook weer in de 2de week van september weer een aantal nieuwe spellen in de Nintendo eShop. Het is altijd even afwachten of er wat leuks tussen zit, maar natuurlijk ook of er nog genoeg vrije ruimte beschikbaar is op jouw Nintendo Switch. Door middel van onderstaande lijst kun je alvast een kijkje nemen hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een game die binnenkort verschijnt daadwerkelijk in beslag neemt. In de lijst van aankomende week neemt de grootste titel, Vampire: The Masquarade – Swansong, maar liefst 5,9 gigabyte aan ruimte in beslag en de kleinste titel, Betomis, maar 49 megabyte.

Ben je benieuwd naar alle titels die binnenkort in de eShop verschijnen, inclusief hun grootte? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – 5.9GB

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails – 4.1GB

Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run – 4.1GB

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – 2.0GB

Solar Ash – 1.9GB

Kind Heart Defenders – 1.8GB

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns – 1.7GB

Lies as a Starting Point – 1.3GB

Mermaid Castle 2 – 1.3GB

Mon-Yu – 1.1GB

Days of Doom – 1.1GB

Abomi Nation – 974MB

Dynablaster – 933MB

Gunbrella – 899MB

Teocida + Estigma – 808MB

Warriors of the Nile 2 – 782MB

Mineko’s Night Market – 711MB

AK-xolotl – 644MB

Labyrinth – 599MB

Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game – 578MB

Sugar Tanks – 552MB

HammerHelm – 550MB

Isekai Rondo – 456MB

Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights – 339MB

Tick Tack Puppet – 315MB

Sakura MMO Extra – 235MB

Super Adventure Hand – 231MB

Retro Revengers – 230MB

League of Champions Soccer 2024 – 229MB

Rayland 2 – 197MB

Before the Night – 171MB

Retro Mystery Club Vol.1: The Ise-Shima Case – 165MB

Yummy Jewels – 99MB

Retro Kart Rush – 85MB

Super Brawl Rush – 57MB

Betomis – 49MB

Welke bovenstaande spellen verheug jij je aankomende week het meest op? Laat het ons weten in de reacties, wij zijn erg benieuwd!