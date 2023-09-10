Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Net zoals elke week verschijnen er ook weer in de 2de week van september weer een aantal nieuwe spellen in de Nintendo eShop. Het is altijd even afwachten of er wat leuks tussen zit, maar natuurlijk ook of er nog genoeg vrije ruimte beschikbaar is op jouw Nintendo Switch. Door middel van onderstaande lijst kun je alvast een kijkje nemen hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een game die binnenkort verschijnt daadwerkelijk in beslag neemt. In de lijst van aankomende week neemt de grootste titel, Vampire: The Masquarade – Swansong, maar liefst 5,9 gigabyte aan ruimte in beslag en de kleinste titel, Betomis, maar 49 megabyte.
Ben je benieuwd naar alle titels die binnenkort in de eShop verschijnen, inclusief hun grootte? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst.
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – 5.9GB
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails – 4.1GB
- Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run – 4.1GB
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – 2.0GB
- Solar Ash – 1.9GB
- Kind Heart Defenders – 1.8GB
- Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns – 1.7GB
- Lies as a Starting Point – 1.3GB
- Mermaid Castle 2 – 1.3GB
- Mon-Yu – 1.1GB
- Days of Doom – 1.1GB
- Abomi Nation – 974MB
- Dynablaster – 933MB
- Gunbrella – 899MB
- Teocida + Estigma – 808MB
- Warriors of the Nile 2 – 782MB
- Mineko’s Night Market – 711MB
- AK-xolotl – 644MB
- Labyrinth – 599MB
- Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game – 578MB
- Sugar Tanks – 552MB
- HammerHelm – 550MB
- Isekai Rondo – 456MB
- Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights – 339MB
- Tick Tack Puppet – 315MB
- Sakura MMO Extra – 235MB
- Super Adventure Hand – 231MB
- Retro Revengers – 230MB
- League of Champions Soccer 2024 – 229MB
- Rayland 2 – 197MB
- Before the Night – 171MB
- Retro Mystery Club Vol.1: The Ise-Shima Case – 165MB
- Yummy Jewels – 99MB
- Retro Kart Rush – 85MB
- Super Brawl Rush – 57MB
- Betomis – 49MB
Welke bovenstaande spellen verheug jij je aankomende week het meest op? Laat het ons weten in de reacties, wij zijn erg benieuwd!
