Nieuw ontdekt patent van Nintendo wakkert geruchten opvolger Switch verder aan

De geruchten over de opvolger van Nintendo’s hybride console worden steeds sterker, maar tot nu toe houdt Nintendo de lippen nog steeds stijf op elkaar. Dit keer draait de welbekende geruchtenmolen in verband met een recent ontdekt patent, welke Nintendo heeft vastgelegd bij de World Intellectual Property Organization. Het nieuwe patent is op de website van deze organisatie ontdekt. Interessant dit keer is dat het fenoneem ‘dual screen’ terugkeert bij dit vastgelegde patent.

Kort gezegd komt het er op neer dat het genoemde ‘gaming device’ een dual-screen apparaat is waarvan de schermen ook losgekoppeld kunnen worden. In tegenstelling tot bij de Nintendo 3DS, lijket het apparaat niet met beide schermen vast ‘ingeklapt’ te kunnen worden. Verder zouden het bovenste en onderste scherm ook los van elkaar werken. Dit zou zomaar nieuwe manieren van gameplay met zich mee kunnen brengen, iets wat Nintendo veelal nastreeft. Toch is het in dit soort gevallen simpelweg geen zekerheid dat een dergelijk patent de basis is voor een nieuwe console. Bedrijven kunnen een patent immers ook vastleggen, puur om hun eigen ideeën te beschermen.

Verschillende afbeeldingen van de geregistreerde ontwerpen alsmede de volledige beschrijving van het idee kun je hieronder bekijken. Denk jij dat dit zomaar eens de insteek van de opvolger van de Nintendo Switch kan zijn? Laat het ons hieronder weten in de vorm van een reactie!

“This electronic apparatus comprises a first device and a second device. The first device and the second device can be detachably attached to each other. The first device has a first surface, and a first display and a first connection unit which are positioned on the first surface. The second device has a second surface, a second display that is positioned on the second surface, a second rear surface that is on the reverse side from the second surface, and a second connection unit that is positioned on the second rear surface. The second connection unit can be connected to the first connection unit in a first orientation or in a second orientation that is the reverse from the first orientation. When in a first connection state in which the second connection part has been connected to the first connection part in the first orientation, the second rear surface is positioned so as to cover the first display. When in a second connection state in which the second connection part has been connected to the first connection part in the second orientation, the second rear surface is positioned so as not to cover the first display.” Bron: WIPO