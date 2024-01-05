Tears of the Kingdom genomineerd voor nog een Game of the Year Award

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom heeft de afgelopen maanden al diverse game of the year awards en nominaties in ontvangst genomen. Nu is de game wederom genomineerd voor de felbegeerde titel game of the year door de New York Videogame Critics Circle. In deze categorie zal deze geliefde Zelda-titel het wederom moeten opnemen tegen titanen als Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 en Marvel”s Spider-Man 2. Naast Game of the Year is Tears of the Kingdom ook genomineerd in de categorieën: “best music” en “best kids game”. Van Nintendo zijn ook de games: Pikmin 4, Metroid Prime Remastered, Super Mario Bros. Wonder en Super Mario RPG genomineerd in diverse categorieën. Op 23 januari weten we de uitslag van deze award show, dan worden de winnaars aangekondigd.
Hieronder zie je de hele nominatielijst voor de New York Game Awards:
Game of the Year:
- Alan Wake II
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
Best Indie Game:
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- El Paso Elsewhere
- Jusant
- Pizza Tower
- Sea of Stars
- The Talos Principle II
- Viewfinder
Best Writing in a Game:
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Starfield
- Tchia
- Thirsty Suitors
Best World:
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Chants of Sennaar
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
Best Music:
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Tchia
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Acting in a Game:
- Amelia Tyler als The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Ben Starr als Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI
- Elizabeth Saydah als Riley in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- Idris Elba als Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd als Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II
- Neil Newbon als Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
Best AR/VR Game:
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Body of Mine
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- We Are One
Best Kids Game:
- Disney Illusion Island
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pikmin 4
- Super Mario Bro. Wonders
- Tchia
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Mobile Game:
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Kimono Cats
- Laya’s Horizon
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best Remake:
- Dead Space
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Ocean: The Second Story
- Super Mario RPG
Best Esports Player of the Year:
- Alexis “Zen” Bernier (Team Vitality) – Rocket League
- Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) – Tekken 7
- Choi “Zeus” Woo-je (T1) – League of Legends
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1) – League of Legends
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) – Call of Duty
Best Hidden Gem:
- 9 Years of Shadow
- American Arcadia
- Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.
- Outer Terror
- Slay the Princess
- Videoverse
Best DLC:
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
- Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
- Vampire Survivors: Coop Mode
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was op de Game Awards ook genomineerd voor Game of the Year, maar deze prijs ging uiteindelijk naar Baldur’s Gate 3. Nintendo’s Magnum Opus won hier echter wel de prijs voor Best Action/Adventure Game. Denk jij dat Tears of the Kingdom dit keer wel als GOTY uit de bus komt? Laat het weten in de reacties.
Meer nieuws
Pokémon krijgt een nieuwe ronde profieliconen
Monster Hunter-games bestaan 20 jaar
Race op 5 januari mee tijdens onze livestream