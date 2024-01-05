Tears of the Kingdom genomineerd voor nog een Game of the Year Award

Op 23 januari weten we de uitslag

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom heeft de afgelopen maanden al diverse game of the year awards en nominaties in ontvangst genomen. Nu is de game wederom genomineerd voor de felbegeerde titel game of the year door de New York Videogame Critics Circle. In deze categorie zal deze geliefde Zelda-titel het wederom moeten opnemen tegen titanen als Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 en Marvel”s Spider-Man 2. Naast Game of the Year is Tears of the Kingdom ook genomineerd in de categorieën: “best music” en “best kids game”. Van Nintendo zijn ook de games: Pikmin 4, Metroid Prime Remastered, Super Mario Bros. Wonder en Super Mario RPG genomineerd in diverse categorieën. Op 23 januari weten we de uitslag van deze award show, dan worden de winnaars aangekondigd.

Hieronder zie je de hele nominatielijst voor de New York Game Awards:

Game of the Year:

Alan Wake II

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Best Indie Game:

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

El Paso Elsewhere

Jusant

Pizza Tower

Sea of Stars

The Talos Principle II

Viewfinder

Best Writing in a Game:

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Starfield

Tchia

Thirsty Suitors

Best World:

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Chants of Sennaar

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Best Music:

Alan Wake II

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Acting in a Game:

Amelia Tyler als The Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ben Starr als Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

Elizabeth Saydah als Riley in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Idris Elba als Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd als Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II

Neil Newbon als Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Best AR/VR Game:

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Body of Mine

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

We Are One

Best Kids Game:

Disney Illusion Island

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pikmin 4

Super Mario Bro. Wonders

Tchia

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Mobile Game:

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Kimono Cats

Laya’s Horizon

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best Remake:

Dead Space

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Metroid Prime Remastered

Resident Evil 4

Star Ocean: The Second Story

Super Mario RPG

Best Esports Player of the Year:

Alexis “Zen” Bernier (Team Vitality) – Rocket League

Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) – Tekken 7

Choi “Zeus” Woo-je (T1) – League of Legends

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1) – League of Legends

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) – Call of Duty

Best Hidden Gem:

9 Years of Shadow

American Arcadia

Conrad Stevenson’s Paranormal P.I.

Outer Terror

Slay the Princess

Videoverse

Best DLC:

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways

Vampire Survivors: Coop Mode

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was op de Game Awards ook genomineerd voor Game of the Year, maar deze prijs ging uiteindelijk naar Baldur’s Gate 3. Nintendo’s Magnum Opus won hier echter wel de prijs voor Best Action/Adventure Game. Denk jij dat Tears of the Kingdom dit keer wel als GOTY uit de bus komt? Laat het weten in de reacties.