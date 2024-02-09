Dead Cells ontvangt geen nieuwe content meer na volgende update

Dead Cells kwam in 2018 uit en heeft sindsdien diverse content updates ontvangen. Na ruim 5 jaar aan ondersteuning hebben ontwikkelaars Motion Twin en Evil Empire aangekondigd dat de volgende update, update 35 de laatste update voor de game gaat wordt. De aankondiging deed het bedrijf via een statement op de Steam pagina en op het Twitter account van Evil Empire.

After 5 years of service, we're hanging up the Dead Cells coat. We're extremely proud of our work on countless updates & DLC, but now it's time for something shiny and new, or maybe more than one thing 😏 More on that very soon… Read our full statement below👇 #deadcells https://t.co/CqbNvNXGu1 pic.twitter.com/RAz8OL1SCC

In dit statement bedankt de ontwikkelaar de spelers van de game en leggen ze uit waarom ze stoppen: ” Het is cruciaal is om niet te veel te doen en het risico te lopen de unieke charme te verminderen die Dead Cells voor ons allemaal speciaal maakt”. Verder wilt ontwikkelaar Motion Twin zich graag focussen op hun nieuwe game: Windblown. Hieronder lees je het volledige statement van ontwikkelaar Motion Twin:

“Update 35 for Dead Cells marks the end of our creative journey on the game. After an incredible 5-year collaboration in bringing additional content to Dead Cells’ live-ops, Evil Empire will be pursuing new adventures and we can’t wait to see what they come up next. This comes after much reflection, especially following the awesome success of the “Return to Castlevania” DLC last year. Our commitment to avoiding the “more of the same” trap and keeping Dead Cells fresh and original has led us to this point; as we’ve seen with other long-running series, it’s crucial not to overextend and risk diminishing the unique charm that makes Dead Cells special to us all. This change explains the recent quiet period on updates, as concluding such a partnership required careful planning to ensure a smooth process for everyone, including the community. As always, we will of course continue to find solutions to make sure that all quality of life issues and bugs are properly fixed across all platforms to provide a worthy experience to all of you”.

Motion Twin