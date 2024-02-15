Japan stopt met het repareren van verschillende handheldmodellen

Geen reparaties meer voor de Nintendo 3DS,

In Japan is Nintendo van plan om bepaalde handheldmodellen niet meer te repareren. Lees verder om erachter te komen om welke handhelds dit gaat.

Vooralsnog alleen in Japan

Nintendo laat weten dat de Nintendo 2DS, de New Nintendo 3DS en de Nintendo 3DS XL, niet meer gerepareerd gaan worden. Dit geldt vooralsnog alleen in Japan. De reparatiestop gaat pas in als de huidige voorraad aan onderdelen op is. Het is niet bekend gemaakt of Nintendo ook buiten Japan gaat stoppen met het repareren van handheldmodellen. Zie hieronder het officiële statement (vanuit het Japans vertaald naar het Engels):

Thank you for your continued patronage of our products.



We are sorry to inform you that the repair service for “Nintendo 2DS”, “New Nintendo 3DS” and “New Nintendo 3DS XL” will be terminated as soon as the current stock of repair parts for these products runs out due to the expiration of the parts holding period specified in the repair service regulations for each product. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers and appreciate your understanding in this matter.

