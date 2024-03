Kirby Car-collectible is nu te pre-orderen

Kirby is joining the POP UP PARADE series in Car Mouth mode! It even moves forward after being pulled back, making this a fun figure collectors won't want to miss!



Shop here▼

International store: https://t.co/u6oSKpTJxm

US store: https://t.co/0aWZyakxJo#kirby #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/SOVkdbNYih