Takashi Tezuka gaat verder als Production Producer bij Nintendo

Vorige maand deelde wij het nieuws dat Nintendo legende Takashi Tezuka stopte met zijn rol als bij Nintendo. Dit maakte het bedrijf bekend tijdens het delen van hun financiële resultaten. Het was toen nog niet duidelijk wat Tezuka precies ging doen en veel mensen gingen er vanuit dat dit betekent dat hij helemaal zou stoppen bij Nintendo. Tezuka heeft nu zelf gereageerd op dit nieuws en heeft aangegeven dat hij in dienst blijft bij Nintendo. Tezuka gaat verder als Production Designer. Furukawa heeft ook op dit nieuws gereageerd en aangegeven dat Tezuka nog steeds een rol heeft bij de ontwikkeling van games. Tezuka heeft om precies te zijn het volgende gezegd over zijn toekomst bij Nintendo:

“On this occasion, I will be stepping down upon the expiration of my term.

Looking back on 42 years, I felt, “That was such enjoyable work.” We used to make our own handmade playthings that weren’t available in toy stores. Now it’s on a large scale, and there’s the joy of creating with many people.

There were new technologies like 3D, stereoscopic vision, and motion controls, which were fun as an engineer.

The work at Nintendo is about developing and delivering products that bring joy to people around the world, and being able to think about it as a company and flexibly create them. I truly feel that working for this company was the right choice.

Going forward, I will continue to be involved as a production producer”.

Zoals Tezuka zelf al aangeeft werkt hij al 40 jaar bij Nintendo. En hoewel Miyamoto wordt gezien als de bedenker van Mario en Zelda had Tezuka ook een hele grote rol bij de ontwikkeling van deze games. Het is te hopen dat Tezuka nog lang bij Nintendo zal blijven.