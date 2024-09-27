Dit zijn alle mogelijke smoothies en effecten in Echoes of Wisdom

Mogelijk ben je al goed op weg met The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Eén van de onderdelen van de game is het maken van Smoothies. Door het gebruik van twee ingrediënten en het geven van 10 rupees aan een Business Scrub krijg je een heerlijke smoothie, potion of een mislukkeling. In totaal zijn er 70 verschillende producten om te maken met allemaal verschillende combinaties aan effecten. Zo kun je bijvoorbeeld immuun zijn voor lightning, krijg je hartjes en andere opties. Hieronder staan alle mogelijke combinaties op alfabetische volgorde. Dit afgezien van de Unfortunate Smoothie. Deze kwam zo vaak voor en is gezien als de mislukkeling dat die op het einde gezet is.
De mogelijkheden
|Smoothie naam
|Ingrediënten
|Effect 1
|Effect 2
|Apple Radiant Smoothie
|Electro Apple x Radiant Butter
|5 hearts
|Glow voor 1 min
|Apple Smoothie
|Electro Apple x Electro Apple
|2 hearts
|Lightning-Proof voor 1 min
|Bubble Potion
|Bubble Kelp x Monster Fang
|Dive time up voor 5 min
|Bubble Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp x Bubble Kelp
|2 hearts
|Dive time up voor 1 min
|Cactus Smoothie
|Riverhorse x Chilly Cactus, Floral Nectar x Chilly Cactus, Chilly Cactus x Chilly Cactus, Chilly Cactus x Twisted Pumpkin
|2 hearts
|Fire proo voor 1 min
|Chilly Potion
|Chilly Cactus x Monster Guts
|Fire-proof voor 5 min
|Climbing Potion
|Rocktato x Monster Fang
|Wall-Climb speed up voor 5 min
|Climbing Smoothie
|Rocktato x Rocktato
|2 hearts
|Wall-Climb speed up voor 1 min
|Electro Potion
|Electro Apple x Monster Guts
|Lightning-proof voor 5 min
|Golden Bubble Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp x Golden Egg
|20 hearts
|Dive time up voor 5 min
|Golden Chilly Smoothie
|Chilly Cactus x Golden Egg
|20 hearts
|Fire-proof voor 5 min
|Golden Climbing Smoothie
|Rocktato x Golden Egg
|20 hearts
|Wall-Climb speed up voor 5 min
|Golden Electro Smoothie
|Electro Apple x Golden Egg
|20 hearts
|Lightning-proof voor 5 min
|Golden Piping-Hot Smoothie
|Warm Pepper x Golden Egg
|20 hearts
|Ice-proof voor 5 min
|Golden Radiant Smoothie
|Radiant Butter x Golden Egg
|20 hearts
|Glow voor 5 min
|Golden Rapid Smoothie
|Riverhorse x Golden Egg
|20 hearts
|Swim speed up voor 5 min
|Golden Smoothie
|Refreshing Grapes x Golden Egg Floral Nectar x Golden Egg
Fresh Milk x Golden Egg
Rock Salt x Golden Egg
Golden Egg x Golden Egg
|20 hearts
|Golden Tough Smoothie
|Tough Mango x Golden Egg
|20 hearts
|Damage reduction voor 5 min
|Golden Twisty Smoothie
|Twisted Pumpkin x Golden Egg
|20 hearts
|Winding speed up voor 5 min
|Mango Climbing Smoothie
|Rocktato x Tough Mango
|15 hearts
|Wall-Climb speed up voor 3 min
|Mango Twisty Smoothie
|Twisted Pumpkin x Tough Mango
|15 hearts
|Winding speed up voor 3 min
|Milky Bubble Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp x Fresh Milk
|10 hearts
|Dive time up voor 1 min
|Milky Climbing Smoothie
|Fresh Milk x Rocktato
|10 hearts
|Wall-Climb speed up voor 1 min
|Milky Radiant Smoothie
|Fresh Milk x Radiant Butter
|10 hearts
|Glow voor 1 min
|Milky Rapid Smoothie
|Riverhorse x Fresh Milk
|10 hearts
|Swim speed up voor 1 min
|Milky Sweet Smoothie
|Floral Nectar x Fresh Milk
|15 hearts
|3 pieces swordfighter energy
|Milky Smoothie
|Fresh Milk x Fresh Milk
|7 hearts
|Milky Tough Smoothie
|Fresh Milk x Tough Mango
Chilly Cactus x Tough Mango
|18 hearts
|Damage reduction voor 1 min
|Milky Twisty Smoothie
|Fresh Milk x Twisted Pumpkin Rocktato x Twisted Pumpkin
|13 hearts
|Winding speed up voor 1 min
|Mixed Apple Smoothie
|Riverhorse x Electro Apple
Electro Apple x Floral Nectar
Electro Apple x Chilly Cactus
Electro Apple x Rocktato
|5 hearts
|Lightning proof voor 3 min
|Mixed Bubble Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp x Refreshing Grapes
Bubble Kelp x Electro Apple
Bubble Kelp x Rocktato
|5 hearts
|Dive time up voor 1 min
|Mixed Climbing Smoothie
|Refreshing Grapes x Rocktato
Chilly Cactus x Rocktato
Rocktato x Radiant Butter
|5 hearts
|Wall-Climb speed up voor 1 min
|Mixed Milky Smoothie
|Electro Apple x Fresh Milk
Fresh Milk x Chilly Cactus
|13 hearts
|Mixed Radiant Smoothie
|Chilly Cactus x Radiant Butter
|5 hearts
|Glow voor 1 min
|Mixed Tough Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp x Tough Mango
Electro Apple x Tough Mango
Radiant Butter x Tough Mango
|15 hearts
|Damage reduction voor 1 min
|Mixed Twisty Smoothie
|Riverhorse x Twisted Pumpkin
Refreshing Grapes x Twisted Pumpkin
Electro Apple x Twisted Pumpkin
|10 hearts
|Winding speed up voor 1 min
|Piping-Hot Potion
|Warm Pepper x Monster Guts
|Ice-proof voor 5 min
|Pumpkin Bubble Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp x Twisted Pumpkin
|10 hearts
|Dive time up voor 1 min
|Pumpkin Radiant Smoothie
|Radiant Butter x Twisted Pumpkin
|10 hearts
|Glow voor 1 min
|Rapid Potion
|Riverhorse x Monster Fang
|Swim Speed up voor 5 min
|Radiant Potion
|Radiant Butter x Monster Fang
|Glow voor 5 min
|Radiant Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp x Radiant Butter
Radiant Butter x Radiant Butter
|2 hearts
|Glow voor 1 min
|Rapid Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp x Riverhorse
Riverhorse x Riverhorse
Riverhorse x Warm Pepper
Riverhorse x Floral Nectar
Riverhorse x Rocktato
Riverhorse x Rock Salt
Riverhorse x Tough Mango
|5 hearts
|Swim speed up voor 1 min
|Refreshing Milky Smoothie
|Refreshing Grapes x Fresh Milk
|13 hearts
|Refreshing Mixed Smoothie
|Riverhorse x Refreshing Grapes
Refreshing Grapes x Electro Apple
Refreshing Grapes x Chilly Cactus
Refreshing Grapes x Rock Salt
Refreshing Grapes x Radiant Butter
Refreshing Grapes x Tough Mango
|7 hearts
|Refreshing Smoothie
|Refreshing Grapes x Refreshing Grapes
|5 hearts
|Salted Apple Smoothie
|Electro Apple x Rock Salt
|6 pieces swordfighter energy
|Lightning-proof voor 1 min
|Salted Bubble Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp x Rock Salt
|3 pieces swordfighter energy
|Dive time up voor 1 min
|Salted Cactus Smoothie
|Chilly Cactus x Rock Salt
|2 pieces swordfighter energy
|Fire-proof voor 3 min
|Salted Climbing Smoothie
|Rocktato x Rock Salt
|3 pieces swordfighter energy
|Wall-Climb speed up voor 1 min
|Salted Milky Smoothie
|Fresh Milk x Rock Salt
|10 hearts
|8 pieces swordfighter energy
|Salted Radiant Smoothie
|Rock Salt x Radiant Butter
|3 pieces swordfighter energy
|Glow voor 1 min
|Salted Tough Smoothie
|Rock Salt x Tough Mango
|8 pieces swordfighter energy
|Damage reduction voor 1 min
|Salted Twisty Smoothie
|Rock Salt x Twisted Pumpkin
|8 pieces swordfighter energy
|Winding speed up voor 1 min
|Sweet Climbing Smoothie
|Floral Nectar x Rocktato
|5 hearts
|Wall-Climb speed up voor 3 min
|Sweet Radiant Smoothie
|Floral Nectar x Radiant Butter
|5 hearts
|Glow voor 3 min
|Sweet Refreshing Smoothie
|Refreshing Grapes x Floral Nectar
|10 hearts
|Sweet Smoothie
|Floral Nectar x Floral Nectar
|2 hearts
|Sweet Tough Smoothie
|Floral Nectar x Tough Mango
|15 hearts
|Damage reduction voor 3 min
|Sweet Twisty Smoothie
|Floral Nectar x Twisted Pumpkin
|10 hearts
|Winding speed up voor 3 min
|Tough Potion
|Monster Guts x Tough Mango
|Damage reduction voor 5 min
|Tough Smoothie
|Tough Mango x Tough Mango
|7 hearts
|Damage reduction voor 1 min
|Twisty Potion
|Twisted Pumpkin x Monster Fang
|Winding speed up voor 5 min
|Twisty Smoothie
|Twisted Pumpkin x Twisted Pumpkin
|5 hearts
|Winding speed up voor 1 min
|Warming Potion
|Warm Pepper x Monster Fang
|Chill-proof voor 5 min
|Warm Mixed Smoothie
|Warm Pepper x Chilly Cactus
Warm Pepper x Twisted Pumpkin
|3 pieces swordfighter energy
|Chill-proof voor 1 min
|Warm Mixed Special
|Refreshing Grapes x Warm Pepper
Electro Apple x Warm Pepper
Warm Pepper x Fresh Milk
Warm Pepper x Tough Mango
|6 pieces swordfighter energy
|Chill-proof voor 1 min
|Warm Rocktato Smoothie
|Warm Pepper x Rocktato
|3 pieces swordfighter energy
|Chill-proof voor 3 min
|Warm Smoothie
|Warm Pepper x Warm Pepper
|2 pieces swordfighter energy
|Chill-proof voor 1 min
|Unfortunate Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp x Warm Pepper
Bubble Kelp x Floral Nectar
Bubble Kelp x Chilly Cactus
Bubble Kelp x Monster Guts
Riverhorse x Radiant Butter
Riverhorse x Monster Guts
Refreshing Grapes x Monster Guts
Refreshing Grapes x Monster Fang
Electro Apple x Monster Fang
Warm Pepper x Floral Nectar
Warm Pepper x Rock Salt
Warm Pepper x Radiant Butter
Floral Nectar x Rock Salt
Floral Nectar x Monster Guts
Floral Nectar x Monster Fang
Fresh Milk x Monster Guts
Fresh Milk x Monster Fang
Chilly Cactus x Monster Fang
Rocktato x Monster Guts
Rock Salt x Rock Salt
Rock Salt x Monster Guts
Rock Salt x Monster Fang
Radiant Butter x Monster Guts
Twisted Pumpkin x Monster Guts
Monster Guts x Monster Guts
Monster Guts x Monster Fang
Monster Guts x Golden Egg
Monster Fang x Monster Fang
Monster Fang x Tough Mango
Monster Fang x Golden Egg
|1/ 2 heart
|1 piece swordfighter energy