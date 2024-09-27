Dit zijn alle mogelijke smoothies en effecten in Echoes of Wisdom

Mogelijk ben je al goed op weg met The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Eén van de onderdelen van de game is het maken van Smoothies. Door het gebruik van twee ingrediënten en het geven van 10 rupees aan een Business Scrub krijg je een heerlijke smoothie, potion of een mislukkeling. In totaal zijn er 70 verschillende producten om te maken met allemaal verschillende combinaties aan effecten. Zo kun je bijvoorbeeld immuun zijn voor lightning, krijg je hartjes en andere opties. Hieronder staan alle mogelijke combinaties op alfabetische volgorde. Dit afgezien van de Unfortunate Smoothie. Deze kwam zo vaak voor en is gezien als de mislukkeling dat die op het einde gezet is.

De mogelijkheden