Dit zijn alle mogelijke smoothies en effecten in Echoes of Wisdom

Echoes of Wisdom Smoothie

Mogelijk ben je al goed op weg met The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Eén van de onderdelen van de game is het maken van Smoothies. Door het gebruik van twee ingrediënten en het geven van 10 rupees aan een Business Scrub krijg je een heerlijke smoothie, potion of een mislukkeling. In totaal zijn er 70 verschillende producten om te maken met allemaal verschillende combinaties aan effecten. Zo kun je bijvoorbeeld immuun zijn voor lightning, krijg je hartjes en andere opties. Hieronder staan alle mogelijke combinaties op alfabetische volgorde. Dit afgezien van de Unfortunate Smoothie. Deze kwam zo vaak voor en is gezien als de mislukkeling dat die op het einde gezet is.

De mogelijkheden

Smoothie naamIngrediëntenEffect 1Effect 2
Apple Radiant SmoothieElectro Apple x Radiant Butter5 heartsGlow voor 1 min
Apple SmoothieElectro Apple x Electro Apple2 heartsLightning-Proof voor 1 min
Bubble PotionBubble Kelp x Monster FangDive time up voor 5 min
Bubble SmoothieBubble Kelp x Bubble Kelp2 heartsDive time up voor 1 min
Cactus SmoothieRiverhorse x Chilly Cactus, Floral Nectar x Chilly Cactus, Chilly Cactus x Chilly Cactus, Chilly Cactus x Twisted Pumpkin2 heartsFire proo voor 1 min
Chilly PotionChilly Cactus x Monster GutsFire-proof voor 5 min
Climbing PotionRocktato x Monster FangWall-Climb speed up voor 5 min
Climbing SmoothieRocktato x Rocktato2 heartsWall-Climb speed up voor 1 min
Electro PotionElectro Apple x Monster GutsLightning-proof voor 5 min
Golden Bubble SmoothieBubble Kelp x Golden Egg20 heartsDive time up voor 5 min
Golden Chilly SmoothieChilly Cactus x Golden Egg20 heartsFire-proof voor 5 min
Golden Climbing SmoothieRocktato x Golden Egg20 heartsWall-Climb speed up voor 5 min
Golden Electro SmoothieElectro Apple x Golden Egg20 heartsLightning-proof voor 5 min
Golden Piping-Hot SmoothieWarm Pepper x Golden Egg20 heartsIce-proof voor 5 min
Golden Radiant SmoothieRadiant Butter x Golden Egg20 heartsGlow voor 5 min
Golden Rapid SmoothieRiverhorse x Golden Egg20 heartsSwim speed up voor 5 min
Golden SmoothieRefreshing Grapes x Golden Egg Floral Nectar x Golden Egg
Fresh Milk x Golden Egg
Rock Salt x Golden Egg
Golden Egg x Golden Egg		20 hearts
Golden Tough SmoothieTough Mango x Golden Egg20 heartsDamage reduction voor 5 min
Golden Twisty SmoothieTwisted Pumpkin x Golden Egg20 heartsWinding speed up voor 5 min
Mango Climbing SmoothieRocktato x Tough Mango15 heartsWall-Climb speed up voor 3 min
Mango Twisty SmoothieTwisted Pumpkin x Tough Mango15 heartsWinding speed up voor 3 min
Milky Bubble SmoothieBubble Kelp x Fresh Milk10 heartsDive time up voor 1 min
Milky Climbing SmoothieFresh Milk x Rocktato10 heartsWall-Climb speed up voor 1 min
Milky Radiant SmoothieFresh Milk x Radiant Butter10 heartsGlow voor 1 min
Milky Rapid SmoothieRiverhorse x Fresh Milk10 heartsSwim speed up voor 1 min
Milky Sweet SmoothieFloral Nectar x Fresh Milk15 hearts3 pieces swordfighter energy
Milky SmoothieFresh Milk x Fresh Milk7 hearts
Milky Tough SmoothieFresh Milk x Tough Mango
Chilly Cactus x Tough Mango		18 heartsDamage reduction voor 1 min
Milky Twisty SmoothieFresh Milk x Twisted Pumpkin Rocktato x Twisted Pumpkin13 heartsWinding speed up voor 1 min
Mixed Apple SmoothieRiverhorse x Electro Apple
Electro Apple x Floral Nectar
Electro Apple x Chilly Cactus
Electro Apple x Rocktato		5 heartsLightning proof voor 3 min
Mixed Bubble SmoothieBubble Kelp x Refreshing Grapes
Bubble Kelp x Electro Apple
Bubble Kelp x Rocktato		5 heartsDive time up voor 1 min
Mixed Climbing SmoothieRefreshing Grapes x Rocktato
Chilly Cactus x Rocktato
Rocktato x Radiant Butter		5 heartsWall-Climb speed up voor 1 min
Mixed Milky SmoothieElectro Apple x Fresh Milk
Fresh Milk x Chilly Cactus		13 hearts
Mixed Radiant SmoothieChilly Cactus x Radiant Butter5 heartsGlow voor 1 min
Mixed Tough SmoothieBubble Kelp x Tough Mango
Electro Apple x Tough Mango
Radiant Butter x Tough Mango		15 heartsDamage reduction voor 1 min
Mixed Twisty SmoothieRiverhorse x Twisted Pumpkin
Refreshing Grapes x Twisted Pumpkin
Electro Apple x Twisted Pumpkin		10 heartsWinding speed up voor 1 min
Piping-Hot PotionWarm Pepper x Monster GutsIce-proof voor 5 min
Pumpkin Bubble SmoothieBubble Kelp x Twisted Pumpkin10 heartsDive time up voor 1 min
Pumpkin Radiant SmoothieRadiant Butter x Twisted Pumpkin10 heartsGlow voor 1 min
Rapid PotionRiverhorse x Monster FangSwim Speed up voor 5 min
Radiant PotionRadiant Butter x Monster FangGlow voor 5 min
Radiant SmoothieBubble Kelp x Radiant Butter
Radiant Butter x Radiant Butter		2 heartsGlow voor 1 min
Rapid SmoothieBubble Kelp x Riverhorse
Riverhorse x Riverhorse
Riverhorse x Warm Pepper
Riverhorse x Floral Nectar
Riverhorse x Rocktato
Riverhorse x Rock Salt
Riverhorse x Tough Mango		5 heartsSwim speed up voor 1 min
Refreshing Milky SmoothieRefreshing Grapes x Fresh Milk13 hearts
Refreshing Mixed SmoothieRiverhorse x Refreshing Grapes
Refreshing Grapes x Electro Apple
Refreshing Grapes x Chilly Cactus
Refreshing Grapes x Rock Salt
Refreshing Grapes x Radiant Butter
Refreshing Grapes x Tough Mango		7 hearts
Refreshing SmoothieRefreshing Grapes x Refreshing Grapes5 hearts
Salted Apple SmoothieElectro Apple x Rock Salt6 pieces swordfighter energyLightning-proof voor 1 min
Salted Bubble SmoothieBubble Kelp x Rock Salt3 pieces swordfighter energyDive time up voor 1 min
Salted Cactus SmoothieChilly Cactus x Rock Salt2 pieces swordfighter energyFire-proof voor 3 min
Salted Climbing SmoothieRocktato x Rock Salt3 pieces swordfighter energyWall-Climb speed up voor 1 min
Salted Milky SmoothieFresh Milk x Rock Salt10 hearts8 pieces swordfighter energy
Salted Radiant SmoothieRock Salt x Radiant Butter3 pieces swordfighter energyGlow voor 1 min
Salted Tough SmoothieRock Salt x Tough Mango8 pieces swordfighter energyDamage reduction voor 1 min
Salted Twisty SmoothieRock Salt x Twisted Pumpkin8 pieces swordfighter energyWinding speed up voor 1 min
Sweet Climbing SmoothieFloral Nectar x Rocktato5 heartsWall-Climb speed up voor 3 min
Sweet Radiant SmoothieFloral Nectar x Radiant Butter5 heartsGlow voor 3 min
Sweet Refreshing SmoothieRefreshing Grapes x Floral Nectar10 hearts
Sweet SmoothieFloral Nectar x Floral Nectar2 hearts
Sweet Tough SmoothieFloral Nectar x Tough Mango15 heartsDamage reduction voor 3 min
Sweet Twisty SmoothieFloral Nectar x Twisted Pumpkin10 heartsWinding speed up voor 3 min
Tough PotionMonster Guts x Tough MangoDamage reduction voor 5 min
Tough SmoothieTough Mango x Tough Mango7 heartsDamage reduction voor 1 min
Twisty PotionTwisted Pumpkin x Monster FangWinding speed up voor 5 min
Twisty SmoothieTwisted Pumpkin x Twisted Pumpkin5 heartsWinding speed up voor 1 min
Warming PotionWarm Pepper x Monster FangChill-proof voor 5 min
Warm Mixed SmoothieWarm Pepper x Chilly Cactus
Warm Pepper x Twisted Pumpkin		3 pieces swordfighter energyChill-proof voor 1 min
Warm Mixed SpecialRefreshing Grapes x Warm Pepper
Electro Apple x Warm Pepper
Warm Pepper x Fresh Milk
Warm Pepper x Tough Mango		6 pieces swordfighter energyChill-proof voor 1 min
Warm Rocktato SmoothieWarm Pepper x Rocktato3 pieces swordfighter energyChill-proof voor 3 min
Warm SmoothieWarm Pepper x Warm Pepper2 pieces swordfighter energyChill-proof voor 1 min
Unfortunate SmoothieBubble Kelp x Warm Pepper
Bubble Kelp x Floral Nectar
Bubble Kelp x Chilly Cactus
Bubble Kelp x Monster Guts
Riverhorse x Radiant Butter
Riverhorse x Monster Guts
Refreshing Grapes x Monster Guts
Refreshing Grapes x Monster Fang
Electro Apple x Monster Fang
Warm Pepper x Floral Nectar
Warm Pepper x Rock Salt
Warm Pepper x Radiant Butter
Floral Nectar x Rock Salt
Floral Nectar x Monster Guts
Floral Nectar x Monster Fang
Fresh Milk x Monster Guts
Fresh Milk x Monster Fang
Chilly Cactus x Monster Fang
Rocktato x Monster Guts
Rock Salt x Rock Salt
Rock Salt x Monster Guts
Rock Salt x Monster Fang
Radiant Butter x Monster Guts
Twisted Pumpkin x Monster Guts
Monster Guts x Monster Guts
Monster Guts x Monster Fang
Monster Guts x Golden Egg
Monster Fang x Monster Fang
Monster Fang x Tough Mango
Monster Fang x Golden Egg		1/ 2 heart1 piece swordfighter energy

