Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch- en Switch 2-titels bekend

Elke week komen er aankomende Nintendo Switch en Switch 2-titels in de eShop terecht. Deze verschijnen meestal niet direct, maar de productpagina wordt dan al wel beschikbaar gesteld. Hierin staat alle informatie over de desbetreffende game, waaronder de omschrijving, de prijs en de bestandsgrootte. Die laatste is ondanks dat die makkelijk over het hoofd gezien wordt, toch belangrijk! Het zou namelijk onprettig zijn als je een spel hebt gekocht en er daarna pas achter komt dat je helemaal de ruimte er niet voor hebt. Precies om dat probleem te voorkomen, is onderstaande lijst samengesteld!

Dus, ben je benieuwd naar hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een aankomende titel in beslag neemt? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst. De grootste game van deze week is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, met een bestandsgrootte van 59.7GB. Verder zijn het deze week veelal kleinere indie titels van hooguit enkelen gigabytes. De volledige lijst is hieronder te zien.

Switch 2:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – 59.7GB

GBMixtape – 7.1GB

Blood: Refreshed Supply – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2.1GB

Switch: