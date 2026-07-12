Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch- en Switch 2-titels bekend

Elke week komen er aankomende Nintendo Switch en Switch 2-titels in de eShop terecht. Deze verschijnen meestal niet direct, maar de productpagina wordt dan al wel beschikbaar gesteld. Hierin staat alle informatie over de desbetreffende game, waaronder de omschrijving, de prijs en de bestandsgrootte. Die laatste is ondanks dat die makkelijk over het hoofd gezien wordt, toch belangrijk! Het zou namelijk onprettig zijn als je een spel hebt gekocht en er daarna pas achter komt dat je helemaal de ruimte er niet voor hebt. Precies om dat probleem te voorkomen, is onderstaande lijst samengesteld!
Dus, ben je benieuwd naar hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een aankomende titel in beslag neemt? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst. De grootste game van deze week is Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, met een bestandsgrootte van 11 GB. Met andere woorden het valt deze week qua bestandsgroottes dus wel mee. De volledige lijst is hieronder te zien.
Switch 2
- Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 11.0GB
- Moss: The Forgotten Relic – 10.7GB
- Denshattack – 6.3GB
- Culdcept Begins Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 3.9GB
- Heave Ho 2 – 2.4GB
- Teeto – 2.0GB
- D-topia – 1.9GB
- Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 1.8GB
- The Mermaid Mask – 1.5GB
- Go-Go Town – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 1.3GB
Switch
- Moss: The Forgotten Relic – 8.8GB
- Sins of Kaleido – 6.3GB
- Assoluto Racing – 5.6GB
- 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X – 3.2GB
- Culdcept Begins – 2.9GB
- Heave Ho 2 – 2.4GB
- Farlands – 2.2GB
- Streetdog BMX – 2.0GB
- Banana Blood – 1.7GB
- Cozy Battle Royale 2026 – 1.6GB
- The Mermaid Mask – 1.5GB
- Nom Nom: Cozy Forest Café – 1.5GB
- Wild West Survivors – 1.4GB
- D-topia – 1.3GB
- K-pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut – 1.3GB
- Take Me To The Dungeon – 1.3GB
- Instant Sports 2 – 1.3GB
- The Abyss’s Last Breath – 1.3GB
- Go-Go Town – 1.2GB
- Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit – 1.1GB
- Teeto – 980MB
- Tinny Strays – 974MB
- Dreamin’ Her – 966MB
- Secrets of Velendar Castle: Escape Room – 766MB
- Barda: Backpack Roguelike – 646MB
- Biomechanical Toy – 595MB
- Jack In Space – 500MB
- Japan Stigmatized Property – 438MB
- Kami 2 – 385MB
- Castaway Survival In Ocean: Build Your Own Raft, Craft – 384MB
- Kawaii Anime: Cute Boys Magic World – 320MB
- Whys & Wonders Secrets of Our Bodies – 305MB
- Detective Mind Training: Mystery Choices – 298MB
- Science Trivia Quiz 100 Wonders – 230MB
- Basic Kanji Meaning Quiz – 225MB
- Mystery at Rainy Night Manor: The Missing Invitation – 217MB
- A Little Horror Story – 173MB
- Zombie Legion – 152MB
- Ultra Pixel Survive 2 – 96MB
- Letter Snap: Term Challenge – 92MB
- Eggconsole Harry Fox PC-8801 – 41MB