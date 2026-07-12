Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch- en Switch 2-titels bekend

Elke week komen er aankomende Nintendo Switch en Switch 2-titels in de eShop terecht. Deze verschijnen meestal niet direct, maar de productpagina wordt dan al wel beschikbaar gesteld. Hierin staat alle informatie over de desbetreffende game, waaronder de omschrijving, de prijs en de bestandsgrootte. Die laatste is ondanks dat die makkelijk over het hoofd gezien wordt, toch belangrijk! Het zou namelijk onprettig zijn als je een spel hebt gekocht en er daarna pas achter komt dat je helemaal de ruimte er niet voor hebt. Precies om dat probleem te voorkomen, is onderstaande lijst samengesteld!

Dus, ben je benieuwd naar hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een aankomende titel in beslag neemt? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst. De grootste game van deze week is Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, met een bestandsgrootte van 11 GB. Met andere woorden het valt deze week qua bestandsgroottes dus wel mee. De volledige lijst is hieronder te zien.

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Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 11.0GB

Moss: The Forgotten Relic – 10.7GB

Denshattack – 6.3GB

Culdcept Begins Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 3.9GB

Heave Ho 2 – 2.4GB

Teeto – 2.0GB

D-topia – 1.9GB

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 1.8GB

The Mermaid Mask – 1.5GB

Go-Go Town – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 1.3GB

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