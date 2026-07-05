Nintendo deelt bericht voor fans

Afgelopen maand vierde het Japanse gamingmagazine Famitsu zijn 40e verjaardag. In het teken daarvan hielden ze een uitgebreide enquête onder hun lezers. Naar aanleiding daarvan deelde Nintendo een zeldzaam bericht voor hun fans. Bedankt, Nintendo Everything, voor het verzorgen van een vertaling naar het Engels.

Thank you for choosing Nintendo as the No. 1 “Game Developer I Like”. We are also extremely happy that Mario and The Legend of Zelda have been received favorably. Ever since the Famicom (NES) was released in 1983, we have created chances for many to give video games a try, and we are grateful to Famitsu for keeping customers excited and supporting us across those 40 years.

During these 40 years, technology related to game development has evolved, and the environment has changed as well, but we have continued to keep “originality” as our central theme, going through trial and error and learning many things while creating entertainment with the goal of putting smiles on customers’ faces. If this 40-year-long path has become a part of everyone’s memories, there is nothing that would make us happier. Nintendo will continue to challenge various things, aiming for unique entertainment that only we could produce, and work hard towards that goal. We shall continue to be in your care from now on.

Finally, in celebration of 40 years of Famitsu, we hope to continue developing a mutually beneficial partnership in keeping the gaming industry lively.