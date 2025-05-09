Furukawa zegt dat Mario Kart World en Donkey Kong Bananza alleen mogelijk zijn op de Switch 2

Nintendo hield afgelopen week een Q&A-sessie met investeerders naar aanleiding van de financiële resultaten van de Switch 1. Tijdens deze sessie ging Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in op het “gebrek aan innovatie” van deze nieuwe console generatie. Één investeerder claimde dat de Switch 2 meer een “brug” is naar een meer innovatieve console generatie. Furukawa reageerde met dat developers de afgelopen acht jaar steeds krachtigere hardware eisen. Nintendo heeft er volgens hem bij de Switch 2 een doel van gemaakt om aan deze eisen te voldoen.

Furukawa vertelt tevens dat hoewel de Switch 2 niet heel innovatief lijkt, de hardware en de randapparatuur compleet zijn herontworpen. Ook zegt hij dat Mario Kart World en Donkey Kong Bananza niet mogelijk zouden zijn geweest op de Switch 1. Hij vertelt niet waarom. Waarschijnlijk heeft dit te maken met de open wereld structuur van Mario Kart World. Of het feit dat je in Donkey Kong Bananza bijna de hele wereld kunt slopen.

Lees hieronder het Engelse transcript van de Q&A-sessie:

“The development of the Nintendo Switch 2 began as an official internal project around 2019. But we are always conducting research and development of new hardware, including basic technical research. The Nintendo Switch has been blessed with many good fortunes. Even in its ninth year, many customers are playing it. On the other hand, over the past eight years, software developers have come to need higher hardware processing power in order to realize one of Nintendo’s most important values, ‘proposing new ways to play.’ Therefore, this time we aimed to design hardware with a large capacity in terms of processing power. We believe that Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza have proposed new ways of playing that could not be realized on the Nintendo Switch.

Regarding your question about the innovation of the hardware, the Nintendo Switch 2 may not look like it has changed much. However, in reality, both the hardware and peripherals have been redesigned from scratch. And we feel that it is a very Nintendo-like product, filled with various ingenuity and the attention to detail of Nintendo’s development team, who develop hardware and software together.

Going forward, we will develop various titles centered around the Nintendo Switch 2 and provide new play experiences. We aim to make the Nintendo Switch 2 the new standard for Nintendo Switch by creating hardware that continues to give consumers fresh surprises”.