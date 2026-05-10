Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch- en Switch 2-titels bekend

Elke week komen er aankomende Nintendo Switch en Switch 2-titels in de eShop terecht. Deze verschijnen meestal niet direct, maar de productpagina wordt dan al wel beschikbaar gesteld. Hierin staat alle informatie over de desbetreffende game, waaronder de omschrijving, de prijs en de bestandsgrootte. Die laatste is ondanks dat die makkelijk over het hoofd gezien wordt, toch belangrijk! Het zou namelijk onprettig zijn als je een spel hebt gekocht en er daarna pas achter komt dat je helemaal de ruimte er niet voor hebt. Precies om dat probleem te voorkomen, is onderstaande lijst samengesteld!

Dus, ben je benieuwd naar hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een aankomende titel in beslag neemt? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst. De grootste game van deze week is Smalland Survive the Wilds, met een bestandsgrootte van 13.7GB. Met andere woorden het valt deze week qua bestandsgroottes dus wel mee. De volledige lijst is hieronder te zien.

Switch 2:

Smalland: Survive the Wilds – 13.7GB

Call of the Elder Gods – 12.3GB

Outbound – 7.8GB

Sektori – 2.8GB

Switch: