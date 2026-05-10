Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch- en Switch 2-titels bekend

Elke week komen er aankomende Nintendo Switch en Switch 2-titels in de eShop terecht. Deze verschijnen meestal niet direct, maar de productpagina wordt dan al wel beschikbaar gesteld. Hierin staat alle informatie over de desbetreffende game, waaronder de omschrijving, de prijs en de bestandsgrootte. Die laatste is ondanks dat die makkelijk over het hoofd gezien wordt, toch belangrijk! Het zou namelijk onprettig zijn als je een spel hebt gekocht en er daarna pas achter komt dat je helemaal de ruimte er niet voor hebt. Precies om dat probleem te voorkomen, is onderstaande lijst samengesteld!
Dus, ben je benieuwd naar hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een aankomende titel in beslag neemt? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst. De grootste game van deze week is Smalland Survive the Wilds, met een bestandsgrootte van 13.7GB. Met andere woorden het valt deze week qua bestandsgroottes dus wel mee. De volledige lijst is hieronder te zien.
Switch 2:
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds – 13.7GB
- Call of the Elder Gods – 12.3GB
- Outbound – 7.8GB
- Sektori – 2.8GB
Switch:
- Call of the Elder Gods – 10.3GB
- Outbound – 7.8GB
- Aery: Calm Horizon – 3.9GB
- Crafty Survivors – 2.7GB
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition – 2.2GB
- Underling Uprising – 2.0GB
- Nitro Gen Omega – 1.7GB
- Black Jacket – 1.5GB
- Lost Islands – 1.5GB
- Sky Meadow – 1.5GB
- Backrooms – 1.2GB
- Yomi 2 – 1.1GB
- Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship – 800MB
- Menace from the Deep: Complete Edition – 787MB
- Ace Thunder: Aircraft Wingman Simulator – 758MB
- Trace Blackout: The Perfect Crime Mystery – 558MB
- Take It Seriously: Extreme Common Sense Challenge – 547MB
- Middle Evil: The Priest – 522MB
- Perfect Tides: Station to Station – 470MB
- Solo Shift – 458MB
- Build a Flexible Brain: Shape Search – 411MB
- K-pop Fandom Korean Quiz – 292MB
- Amazing Facts: World Proverbs True or False Quiz – 267MB
- Surprising Laws Around the World True or False Quiz – 265MB
- Colorizing: Daylight – 200MBRoadOut – 184MB
- The Real Academic Challenge High School Level – 181MB
- Logic Training IQ Quiz for Kids – 146MB
- Little Helper Cafe: Sugar Cubes – 124MB
- 13 A Final Game of Tarot – 69MB
- Snack and Quack: Duckling Steps – 65MB
- Dead Patrol – 56MB
- Crayon Farm Animals – 55MB
- Eggconsole Meurtre d’un Clown PC-8801 – 47MB