Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch- en Switch 2-titels bekend

Elke week komen er aankomende Nintendo Switch en Switch 2-titels in de eShop terecht. Deze verschijnen meestal niet direct, maar de productpagina wordt dan al wel beschikbaar gesteld. Hierin staat alle informatie over de desbetreffende game, waaronder de omschrijving, de prijs en de bestandsgrootte. Die laatste is ondanks dat die makkelijk over het hoofd gezien wordt, toch belangrijk! Het zou namelijk onprettig zijn als je een spel hebt gekocht en er daarna pas achter komt dat je helemaal de ruimte er niet voor hebt. Precies om dat probleem te voorkomen, is onderstaande lijst samengesteld!
Dus, ben je benieuwd naar hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een aankomende titel in beslag neemt? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst. De grootste game van deze week is Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster, met een bestandsgrootte van 27.8 GB. De volledige lijst is hieronder te zien.
Switch 2
- Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster – 27.8GB
- Unbeatable – 14.4GB
- Splatoon Raiders – 13.1GB
- Disgaea Mayhem – 2.0GB
- Pit Panic – 1.3GB
- Memory of Memorie : A Chill Story – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 1.1GB
Switch
- High Times – 3.6GB
- Solateria – 2.9GB
- Yog-Sothoth’s Yard – 2.9GB
- Helix: Descent N Ascent – 2.6GB
- Tolem – 2.2GB
- Disgaea Mayhem – 1.9GB
- Cozy Battle Royale 2026 – 1.6GB
- Twofold – 1.5GB
- Pit Panic – 1.3GB
- Football 26 League Superstar – 1.1GB
- Staffer Retro: A Supernatural Mystery Quest – 1.1GB
- Seven Deadly Sins: Anime Girls Fantasy Love – 1000MB
- Seven Deadly Sins: Anime Boys Fantasy Love – 1000MB
- 28 Days Train Wreck Survivor – 956MB
- Car Parking Simulator 2026 – 920MB
- Bob The Mad Rabbit – 840MB
- Torii – 836MBMemory of Memorie: A Chill Story – 607MB
- Learn Through Riddles Masterpieces of the World – 579MB
- Papercraft Tactics – 500MB
- Club Soko – 438MB
- In The Dark Collection – 430MB
- Royal Pit – 430MB
- Blast’N Bounty – 350MB
- Chilling Urban Legends – 289MB
- Coloring Pixels: Collection 7 – 280MB
- Steam Girls – 267MB
- Flip-Flip Jigsaw Girls – 240MB
- Super Goldfish Scooping – 240MB
- You All Know Arm Tank Volley – 206MB
- Momoka (wo) Wasshoi – 201MB
- Castaway – 179MB
- Bone Marrow 2 – 176MB
- The Chilling Moment You Realize It: Creepy Meaning Psychological Test – 176MB
- Square Brain Puzzle – 154MB
- Cubic Riders – 141MB
- Bomcat – 96MB
- To the Basement: Before – 86MB
- Eggconsole Dragon Slayer Level 2.0 PC-8801 – 43MB