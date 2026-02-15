Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch- en Switch 2-titels bekend

Net als iedere andere week verschijnen er ook in de derde week van februari weer nieuwe titels in de eShop. Het is daarom altijd de moeite waard om te kijken of er wat leuks tussenzit, maar ook om goed in de gaten te houden hoeveel ruimte je nog over hebt op jouw Switch (2) systeem. Via onderstaande lijst ontdek je wat deze week de grootste- en kleinste games zijn. Zoals je kunt lezen neemt Gear.Club Unlimited 3 met 48.8GB deze week veruit de meeste ruimte in beslag. De kleinste game is Eggconsole Mugen no Shinzou 3 PC-8801mkIISR en deze neemt maar 104MB in beslag. Hieronder is de volledige lijst te zien.
Switch 2-games
- Gear.Club Unlimited 3 – 48.8GB
- Ys X: Proud Nordics – 9.1GB
- Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown – 8.9GB
- The Disney Afternoon Collection – 411MB
Switch-games
- Horror Tale 2: Remaster – 3.9GB
- Calamity Angels: Special Delivery – 2.5GB
- Lost In Space: The First Adventure – 2.5GB
- Vampire Therapist – 2.1GB
- WiZmans World Re;Try – 2.0GB
- Backrooms Level X – 1.7GB
- The Arcana: Dark Tarot & Queens of Madness – 1.6GB
- The Arcana: Dark Tarot & Kings of Madness – 1.6GB
- Cargo Runner – Mars – 1.5GB
- Bug Ban Break – 1.1GB
- The Island – Escape Room – 903MB
- Love Eternal – 895MB
- Starless Abyss – 865MB
- Baladins – 834MB
- Book of Korvald – 820MB
- Outpath – 631MB
- Under the Island – 560MB
- Death Howl – 557MB
- Seafrog – 550MB
- Skate Bums – 550MB
- Frost Vale – 487MB
- Soulkin – 412MB
- The Disney Afternoon Collection – 411MB
- Highway Roads Racer – 370MB
- Bad Cat Angry Granny – 349MB
- Dunk Trickster 2 – 280MB
- Blaze of Storm – 270MB
- Jigsaw Realms: Lost Isles – 250MB
- Revolgear Zero – 200MB
- Colorizing: Sunshine – 200MB
- PancitoMerge – 180MB
- Cute Astro – 126MB
- Stillborn Slayer – 107MB
- Hummingbird Garden – 86MB
- Temari Trials: Dojo’s Test – 77MB
- Bus Stop Shuffle – 76MB
- Eggconsole Mugen no Shinzou 3 PC-8801mkIISR – 62MB