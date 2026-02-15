Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch- en Switch 2-titels bekend

Net als iedere andere week verschijnen er ook in de derde week van februari weer nieuwe titels in de eShop. Het is daarom altijd de moeite waard om te kijken of er wat leuks tussenzit, maar ook om goed in de gaten te houden hoeveel ruimte je nog over hebt op jouw Switch (2) systeem. Via onderstaande lijst ontdek je wat deze week de grootste- en kleinste games zijn. Zoals je kunt lezen neemt Gear.Club Unlimited 3 met 48.8GB deze week veruit de meeste ruimte in beslag. De kleinste game is Eggconsole Mugen no Shinzou 3 PC-8801mkIISR en deze neemt maar 104MB in beslag. Hieronder is de volledige lijst te zien.

Switch 2-games

Gear.Club Unlimited 3 – 48.8GB

Ys X: Proud Nordics – 9.1GB

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown – 8.9GB

The Disney Afternoon Collection – 411MB

Switch-games