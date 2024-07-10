Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door krijgt update

De eerste update is een feit!

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door ligt inmiddels al meer dan een maand in de winkels, maar inmiddels heeft de game wel zijn eerste update ontvangen. De remake van de Gamecube-versie van de populaire Paper Mario-serie wordt hiermee naar versie 1.01 gebracht. Versie 1.0.1 brengt overigens geen nieuwe content met zich mee, maar komt wél met een aantal bug fixes. Zo lost de update het probleem op waarbij je langs de omgevallen boom in Duisterpad kon komen.

Een ander probleem welke is opgelost, is waarbij gevechten soms niet langer doorgingen of als statusiconen niet langer weergegeven werden tijdens gevechten. Dit gebeurde soms wanneer spelers de software te lang open hadden staan. Daarnaast zijn nog enkele andere bugs verholpen en zijn foutjes in de teksten van de game aangepast.

Een overzicht met verbeteringen zie je hieronder, afkomstig van de website van Nintendo.