Solateria aangekondigd voor de Nintendo Switch

Handgetekende metroidvania Solateria is aangekondigd voor de Nintendo Switch. Deze game, waar al aan gewerkt wordt sinds 2024 beleeft binnenkort zijn release op Steam, en zal daarna ook op de Switch verschijnen. Wanneer dat precies zal gebeuren is helaas nog niet bekend. Tot die tijd zullen we het moeten doen met de trailer, waarin deze prachtig getekende wereld al even goed naar voren komt. De trailer kun je hieronder bekijken.

Solateria is een metroidvania die zich focust op parry-based combat. In de game speel je als een kleine vuur krijger genaamd Tott, welke op reis is om de verdwenen koning te vinden. Dit land, Solateria, het land van de zon, is namelijk hevig in verval. Dit land bloeide ooit op onder de zegen van deze koning, ’the Primordal Flame’. Maar dat alles veranderde toen de ‘Shadow Plague’ als een schaduw over het land viel, de grootste catastrophe die het ooit gekent heeft. Jij hebt als Tott geen herinneringen aan je verleden… behalve een stem die je op pad stuurt om de koning te vinden. Kun de vijanden aangetast door de Shadow Plague verslaan en de uiteindelijke waarheid onder de ogen zien?

Announced today, Solateria will be appearing on Nintendo Switch. Launch timing has yet to be confirmed.

Solateria, a hand-drawn action Metroidvania game with parry-focused combat, has been in the works since 2024. You’ll play as Tott, a small fire warrior who’s journeying to find the Primordial Flame, the world’s last hope against the Shadow Plague.

Learn more about the game with the following details: