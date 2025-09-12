Stardew Valley, Human Fall Flat, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 en Overcooked 2 komen naar Switch 2

Hiya! Mijn naam is Linda, Daily Nintendo-redactielid sinds 2023. Mijn gamereis begon met Hercules voor de PS1 toen ik 7 was, en sindsdien was ik verkocht. Single-player games doen het voor mij het beste – laat mij mezelf maar lekker verliezen in een meeslepend verhaal. Nostalgie is voor mij ook een grote factor, met als nadeel dat mijn gamebacklog exponentieel blijft groeien omdat ik de games uit mijn jeugd telkens blijf herspelen. Je moet spelen wat je leuk vindt, toch?