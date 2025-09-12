Home Nieuws Game Nieuws Stardew Valley, Human Fall Flat, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 en Overcooked...

Stardew Valley, Human Fall Flat, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 en Overcooked 2 komen naar Switch 2

Door
Linda
-
Stardew Valley - Key art

Tijdens de Nintendo Direct van vandaag zijn er een aantal third-party titels aangekondigd die naar de Nintendo Switch 2 komen. Het gaat om:

  • Stardew Valley: herfst 2025
  • Human Fall Flat: voorjaar 2026
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4: herfst 2025
  • Overcooked 2: winter 2025

Voor ze alle vier vind je hieronder korte trailers die je vertellen wat je van deze nieuwe edities kunt verwachten:

GERELATEERDE ARTIKELENMEER VAN DEZE AUTEUR