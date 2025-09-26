1.1.0 update van Drag x Drive is nu te downloaden

Ruim een maand geleden, op 14 augustus, verscheen Drag x Drive op Nintendo’s tweede hybride console. Tot niet zo lang geleden kon de game alleen online gespeeld worden, maar daar heeft de 1.1.0 update verandering in gebracht! Hoewel er een aantal dingen aangepast zijn, is de toevoeging van lokale multiplayer misschien wel de grootste. Grafisch zijn er ook wat kleine dingetjes aangepast en er is nu de optie om jezelf in een wachtlijst te plaatsen voor als je online speelt. Uiteraard zijn er evenals wat problemen verholpen dankzij deze nieuwste update.

Ben je benieuwd naar alles wat de 1.1.0 update van Drag x Drive met zich meebrengt? Neem dan een kijkje naar onderstaande patch notes.

General Updates:

It’s now possible to play local wireless games.

The game will now display play history. (Select Stats from the Help tab of the X Menu to view it.)

The game will now display player levels, which increase by gaining XP. (It displays in the upper right corner of the screen on the X Menu.) (It is not used in matchmaking for public parks.)

It is now possible to select either Set as Blue or Blue/Red for Your Team Color. (Select Settings on the Help tab of the X Menu, then select Display Options to make this choice.)

Adjusted certain depictions, including the game-start animations, lighting within parks, and the time the lights are lit up when at top speed.

The game will now display version information.

Online:

It is now possible to join the wait list when the public park or friend park your friend is in is full.

When you are in a public park, selecting public park again will now prioritize selection of another public park.

Made adjustments to increase the chances of 3-on-3 games in public parks.

Changed the game start position for 2-on-2 games in public parks.

The game will now display the score when using the spectator camera.

Like offline bots, online bots will now pass to players when they raise their hands or use the “Hey” reaction.

Fixed Issues: