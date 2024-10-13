Antonblast uitgesteld naar eind dit jaar

In april van dit jaar is Antonblast aangekondigd, een snelle actie platformer waarin je alles op je pad zult vernietigen. De game stond gepland voor release in november, maar studio Summitsphere heeft aangekondigd dat het deze datum niet zal halen. In plaats van de gebruikelijke “Het team wil/heeft meer tijd nodig om de ervaring zo perfect mogelijk te maken” heeft Antonblast een aardig unieke reden waarom het vertraagd is: vanwege de orkanen in Amerika. Iedereen is gelukkig veilig, maar verschillende delen van het team zijn hierdoor geraakt en het zal een aantal weken duren voordat iedereen alles weer op een rijtje heeft. De volledige statement kun je hieronder lezen. De game staat nu gepland voor 3 december.

This is Tony, Studio Head at Summitsphere and Director on Antonblast.

Summitsphere is a studio with roots planted across the southeastern United States, and as you’ve likely heard, Hurricanes Helene and Milton have ravaged this area in particular. Relief efforts are currently underway for those impacted; we’re sharing links to some of those so you can contribute if you like.

As for us, we are thankfully all safe… but the hurricanes have directly and indirectly affected a number of our team and their ability to work, with some going weeks without power.

I have personally gone on record stating that the team has no interest in releasing anything less than the best version of Antonblast. As such, we have made the difficult decision to delay the game’s launch from November 12 to December 3.

Now, I can appreciate that having to wait that much longer kinda sucks…

So to make it up to you, I’m happy to announce that we’re bringing you One Blast Demo, playable at Steam Next Fest next week. This demo will feature a totally revamped Boiler City, as well as the “never-before-playable Slowroast Sewer (and maybe a few other surprises, too).

We’ll also be making efforts to bring One Blast Demo as an update to Nintendo Switch within the coming weeks, pending platform approval.

All of us at Summitsphere are looking forward to bringing Antonblast to you very soon. Thank you for the endless support you’ve shown us.