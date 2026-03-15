Bestandsgroottes van aankomende Switch- en Switch 2-spellen bekend

Elke week komen er aankomende Nintendo Switch en Switch 2-titels in de eShop terecht. Deze verschijnen meestal niet direct, maar de productpagina wordt dan al wel beschikbaar gesteld. Hierin staat alle informatie over de desbetreffende game, waaronder de omschrijving, de prijs en de bestandsgrootte. Die laatste is ondanks dat die makkelijk over het hoofd gezien wordt, toch belangrijk! Het zou namelijk onprettig zijn als je een spel hebt gekocht en er daarna pas achter komt dat je helemaal de ruimte er niet voor hebt. Precies om dat probleem te voorkomen, is onderstaande lijst samengesteld!

Dus, ben je benieuwd naar hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een aankomende titel in beslag neemt? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst, waar onder andere Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage en MLB The Show 26 in voorkomen!

Switch 2-games:

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage – 25.5GB

Bang Bang Bandits – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 9.7GB

Deadzone: Rogue – 8.5GB

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – 7.4GB

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War – 6.2GB

Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers – 2.9GB

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club – 2.3GB

Royal Revolt Survivors – 1.7GB

Switch-games: