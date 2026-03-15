Bestandsgroottes van aankomende Switch- en Switch 2-spellen bekend

Elke week komen er aankomende Nintendo Switch en Switch 2-titels in de eShop terecht. Deze verschijnen meestal niet direct, maar de productpagina wordt dan al wel beschikbaar gesteld. Hierin staat alle informatie over de desbetreffende game, waaronder de omschrijving, de prijs en de bestandsgrootte. Die laatste is ondanks dat die makkelijk over het hoofd gezien wordt, toch belangrijk! Het zou namelijk onprettig zijn als je een spel hebt gekocht en er daarna pas achter komt dat je helemaal de ruimte er niet voor hebt. Precies om dat probleem te voorkomen, is onderstaande lijst samengesteld!
Dus, ben je benieuwd naar hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een aankomende titel in beslag neemt? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst, waar onder andere Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage en MLB The Show 26 in voorkomen!
Switch 2-games:
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage – 25.5GB
- Bang Bang Bandits – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 9.7GB
- Deadzone: Rogue – 8.5GB
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – 7.4GB
- Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War – 6.2GB
- Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers – 2.9GB
- Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club – 2.3GB
- Royal Revolt Survivors – 1.7GB
Switch-games:
- MLB The Show 26 – 30.3GB
- Ghost Master: Resurrection – 10.0GB
- Moto Rush Reborn – 8.3GB
- Battle Puzzle 2048 – Maidens of Steel – 3.9GB
- Bang Bang Bandits – 3.2GB
- Outbreak Fall: Biohazard – 2.2GB
- Virtual Ties Isekaijoucho Traumerei – 2.1GB
- Flying Aces: Legend of the Red Baron – 2.0GB
- Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime – 1.7GB
- Samurai Simulator: Kensei Warrior – 1.7GB
- Rubato – 1.3GB
- Aroma Love Ready – 1.3GB
- Mistfall Ruins – 993MB
- Moonlight in Garland – 816MB
- Let’s Freeze Some Penguins – 700MB
- Letters to Arralla – 649MB
- Quick Brain: Number Hunt – 581MB
- Opus Magnum: Complete Edition – 440MB
- DigDigDrill – 400MB
- Master Detective: Logic & Mystery Puzzles – 373MB
- Machine Gun Fury – 340MB
- Defending Camelot – 337MB
- Enter the Dodgeball – 300MB
- Castle Tycoon Simulator – 250MB
- HestiaFort – 240MB
- Crabwave – 210MB
- Goritaire – 203MB
- Pie Pie Cafeteria – 137MB
- Dig Out: Prison Escape Simulator – 104MB
- Spot the Spy Guy – 69MB
- Kuky Adventure – 68MB
- Blastoids – 35MB