Dit zijn de nieuw onthulde bestandsgroottes voor Switch & Switch 2

De eShop heeft weer een update gekregen. De digitale winkel voor de Switch en Switch 2 heeft weer voor een flinke lading games nieuwe details gekregen, waaronder hoe groot verschillende games zijn als je ze download. Deze week neemt de grootste game System Shock 10.3GB in beslag. De kleinste game daarentegen is deze week Eggconsole Yuureikun MSX2, deze neemt maar 41MB in beslag.

Hieronder zie je een complete lijst van alle Switch en Switch 2-titels

Switch 2

System Shock – 10.3GB

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 9.1GB

The Rogue Prince of Persia – 1.4GB

Cast n Chill – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 600MB

Switch