Dit zijn de nieuw onthulde bestandsgroottes voor Switch & Switch 2

De eShop heeft weer een update gekregen. De digitale winkel voor de Switch en Switch 2 heeft weer voor een flinke lading games nieuwe details gekregen, waaronder hoe groot verschillende games zijn als je ze download. Deze week neemt de grootste game System Shock 10.3GB in beslag. De kleinste game daarentegen is deze week Eggconsole Yuureikun MSX2, deze neemt maar 41MB in beslag.
Hieronder zie je een complete lijst van alle Switch en Switch 2-titels
Switch 2
- System Shock – 10.3GB
- A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 9.1GB
- The Rogue Prince of Persia – 1.4GB
- Cast n Chill – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 600MB
Switch
- System Shock – 10.3GB
- Demonspire – 3.9GB
- Zumba – Dragon’s Marble Trial – 3.9GB
- Call of Warfare – FPS Modern Shooter – 3.8GB
- The Rogue Prince of Persia – 3.7GB
- Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition – 3.2GB
- Trouble Witches Final Episode 01 Daughters of Amalgam – 3.0GB
- The Days Without Gods – 2.5GB
- Police Border Contraband Patrol Simulator – 2.3GB
- Oppidum – 1.9GB
- Timore 6: The Cadaver – 1.7GB
- Mech Arena Shooter Battle – 1.5GB
- Dive Expedition – 1.4GB
- Battle Pixel – 1.1GB
- Nordic Ashes: The Complete Saga – 1.0GB
- Cosmic Arcade Tycoon – 1.0GB
- Toy Cowboy Royale : RPG Dragon’s Challenge – 993MB
- Raptor Evolution – 865MB
- Horse Store Simulator – 769MB
- Slide Throw Snow Party – 575MB
- Cast n Chill – 556MB
- Escape Game R00M08 – 468MB
- Fight For America – 450MB
- Clutchtime: Basketball Deckbuilder – 360MB
- What is Older – 300MB
- Ahhnalog 112 – 279MB
- Baroque Become a Meta-Being Revive – 277MB
- Baradroid – 260MB
- LuminousStoria – 260MB
- Ocean Raft Simulator & Survival – 244MB
- Baroque Shooting: Reversed – 235MB
- Cup Heroes – 215MB
- Tanglewood – 210MB
- Hexa Chippy – 166MB
- Super Ultimate Fighters X – 130MB
- Monsters in Cards – 63MB
- Lucha Align – 57MB
- Big Trouble in Little Chimney – 50MB
- Eggconsole Yuureikun MSX2 – 41MB