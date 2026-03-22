Nieuwe bestandsgroottes aankomende Switch- en Switch 2-titels bekend

Elke week komen er aankomende Nintendo Switch en Switch 2-titels in de eShop terecht. Deze verschijnen meestal niet direct, maar de productpagina wordt dan al wel beschikbaar gesteld. Hierin staat alle informatie over de desbetreffende game, waaronder de omschrijving, de prijs en de bestandsgrootte. Die laatste is ondanks dat die makkelijk over het hoofd gezien wordt, toch belangrijk! Het zou namelijk onprettig zijn als je een spel hebt gekocht en er daarna pas achter komt dat je helemaal de ruimte er niet voor hebt. Precies om dat probleem te voorkomen, is onderstaande lijst samengesteld!

Dus, ben je benieuwd naar hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een aankomende titel in beslag neemt? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst, waar onder andere Kena: Bridge of Spirits, The Midnight Walk en Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition in voorkomen!

Switch 2

The Midnight Walk 14.6GB

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – 13.6GB

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – 8.9GB

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 1.5GB

Switch