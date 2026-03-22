Nieuwe bestandsgroottes aankomende Switch- en Switch 2-titels bekend

Elke week komen er aankomende Nintendo Switch en Switch 2-titels in de eShop terecht. Deze verschijnen meestal niet direct, maar de productpagina wordt dan al wel beschikbaar gesteld. Hierin staat alle informatie over de desbetreffende game, waaronder de omschrijving, de prijs en de bestandsgrootte. Die laatste is ondanks dat die makkelijk over het hoofd gezien wordt, toch belangrijk! Het zou namelijk onprettig zijn als je een spel hebt gekocht en er daarna pas achter komt dat je helemaal de ruimte er niet voor hebt. Precies om dat probleem te voorkomen, is onderstaande lijst samengesteld!
Dus, ben je benieuwd naar hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een aankomende titel in beslag neemt? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst, waar onder andere Kena: Bridge of Spirits, The Midnight Walk en Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition in voorkomen!
Switch 2
- The Midnight Walk 14.6GB
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – 13.6GB
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – 8.9GB
- Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 1.5GB
Switch
- Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection – 6.1GB
- Otome Daoshi: Fighting For Love – 4.8GB
- Etrange Overlord – 3.7GB
- Shardpunk – 2.5GB
- Damon and Baby – 2.2GB
- Clover Reset – 2.1GB
- The Knights of the Cross – 2.0GB
- Task Force Ranger: Lead the Way – 2.0GB
- Homicipher – 2.0GB
- Trash Goblin – 1.9GB
- Ariana and the Elder Codex – 1.3GB
- Taito Milestones 4 – 1.3GB
- GRIDbeat – 1.1GB
- The Boba Teashop – 1.1GB
- Journey to the Void – 1.0GB
- Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection – The Neopian Arcade Odyssey – 1000MB
- SchoolBoy Horror – 987MB
- Mystic Explorer – 967MB
- Grimoire Groves – 900MB
- TriggerHeart Exelica Enhanced – 888MB
- Volontes – 870MBMoonlight in Garland – 816MB
- Shinoname Abyss: The Maiden Exorcist – 700MB
- Technotopia – 692MB
- Easy Delivery Co. – 642MB
- Escape Game R00M11 – 617MB
- Devil Jam – 600MB
- Build A Bank Tycoon – 600MB
- Just Deserts – 586MB
- Mad Games Tycoon 2 – 500MB
- Horror Park – 472MB
- Primal Planet – 436MB
- D.U.M.B. Ducks – 400MB
- ChildStory – 350MB
- Legendary Spell – 350MB
- GoodNightGirls – 267MB
- Fight Girls – 267MB
- Bun Buns – 255MB
- Vectored – 210MB
- Aarik and the Ruined Kingdom – 200MB
- Chico’s Rebound – 134MB
- Cards Lie – 125MB
- Claim the Forest: Shape of Wolves – 101MB
- Slide Viking: Treasure’s Path – 86MB
- Overpowered 2 – Crux of Fate – 80MB
- Waochi Math Homerun – 74MB