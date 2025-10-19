Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch 2-titels bekend

Net zoals elke week verschijnen er ook weer in de vierde week van oktober weer een aantal nieuwe spellen in de Nintendo eShop. Het is altijd even afwachten of er wat leuks voor jou tussen zit, maar natuurlijk ook of er nog genoeg vrije ruimte beschikbaar is op jouw Switch (2). Door middel van onderstaande lijst kun je alvast een kijkje nemen hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een game die binnenkort verschijnt daadwerkelijk in beslag neemt. In de lijst van aankomende week neemt de grootste titel, Tayutama: It’s Happy Days, maar 3.8 gigabyte aan ruimte in beslag en de kleinste titel, INC: The Beginning, maar 68 megabyte.
Ben je benieuwd naar alle titels die binnenkort in de eShop verschijnen, inclusief hun grootte? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst.
- Tayutama: It’s Happy Days – 3.8GB
- Death Frame – 3.3GB
- Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure – 2.8GB
- Windborn: Echoes of the Night – 2.8GB
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed – 2.3GB
- Sedap: A Culinary Adventure – 1.8GB
- GiLGuL – 1.8GB
- Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted – 1.6GB
- Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition – 1.6GB
- OFC: Ultimate Fighting Club – 1.6GB
- Cave of Illusions: Twistyland – 1.5GB
- Dora: Rainforest Rescue – 1.4GB
- Chicken Run: Eggstraction – 1.2GB
- The Good Old Days – 1.1GB
- Quit Today – 1.1GB
- Shroomtopia – 1.1GB
- SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator – 1008MB
- Acre Crisis – 907MB
- Reus 2 – 776MB
- Dreamed Away – 736MB
- Mannequin Mayhem – Physics Ragdoll Shooter – 694MB
- Oil Refinery – The Simulation – 655MB
- Zumba – Marble Zombie Invasion – 608MB
- Sub-Structure 17: White Knuckle Ascent – 589MB
- The Quarantine Sector – 574MB
- Becastled – 546MB
- Escape Game The Edo Period – 399MB
- Coralina – 386MB
- Gruniożerca Trilogy – 377MB
- Unfair Rampage: Knightfall – 369MB
- Murder Inc – 324MB
- Run Chicken, Run – 316MB
- Mystic Beauty – Anime Shift Puzzles – 217MB
- Steampunch: Lost Tombs – 187MB
- Udon Road to Mastery – 182MB
- Grand Poker Casino – 179MB
- Find It, Detective – 172MB
- Gnomdom – 161MB
- Coloree – 135MB
- Merge Match March – 117MB
- Redex – 73MB
- Claim The Forest – 68MB
- Bananitro – 65MB
- INC: The Beginning – 39MB
Welke bovenstaande spellen verheug jij je aankomende week het meest op? Laat het ons weten in de reacties, wij zijn erg benieuwd!