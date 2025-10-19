Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch 2-titels bekend

Net zoals elke week verschijnen er ook weer in de vierde week van oktober weer een aantal nieuwe spellen in de Nintendo eShop. Het is altijd even afwachten of er wat leuks voor jou tussen zit, maar natuurlijk ook of er nog genoeg vrije ruimte beschikbaar is op jouw Switch (2). Door middel van onderstaande lijst kun je alvast een kijkje nemen hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een game die binnenkort verschijnt daadwerkelijk in beslag neemt. In de lijst van aankomende week neemt de grootste titel, Tayutama: It’s Happy Days, maar 3.8 gigabyte aan ruimte in beslag en de kleinste titel, INC: The Beginning, maar 68 megabyte.

Ben je benieuwd naar alle titels die binnenkort in de eShop verschijnen, inclusief hun grootte? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst.

Tayutama: It’s Happy Days – 3.8GB

Death Frame – 3.3GB

Sports Camp: A 35-Game Adventure – 2.8GB

Windborn: Echoes of the Night – 2.8GB

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Ultimate Speed – 2.3GB

Sedap: A Culinary Adventure – 1.8GB

GiLGuL – 1.8GB

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted – 1.6GB

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition – 1.6GB

OFC: Ultimate Fighting Club – 1.6GB

Cave of Illusions: Twistyland – 1.5GB

Dora: Rainforest Rescue – 1.4GB

Chicken Run: Eggstraction – 1.2GB

The Good Old Days – 1.1GB

Quit Today – 1.1GB

Shroomtopia – 1.1GB

SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator – 1008MB

Acre Crisis – 907MB

Reus 2 – 776MB

Dreamed Away – 736MB

Mannequin Mayhem – Physics Ragdoll Shooter – 694MB

Oil Refinery – The Simulation – 655MB

Zumba – Marble Zombie Invasion – 608MB

Sub-Structure 17: White Knuckle Ascent – 589MB

The Quarantine Sector – 574MB

Becastled – 546MB

Escape Game The Edo Period – 399MB

Coralina – 386MB

Gruniożerca Trilogy – 377MB

Unfair Rampage: Knightfall – 369MB

Murder Inc – 324MB

Run Chicken, Run – 316MB

Mystic Beauty – Anime Shift Puzzles – 217MB

Steampunch: Lost Tombs – 187MB

Udon Road to Mastery – 182MB

Grand Poker Casino – 179MB

Find It, Detective – 172MB

Gnomdom – 161MB

Coloree – 135MB

Merge Match March – 117MB

Redex – 73MB

Claim The Forest – 68MB

Bananitro – 65MB

INC: The Beginning – 39MB

Welke bovenstaande spellen verheug jij je aankomende week het meest op? Laat het ons weten in de reacties, wij zijn erg benieuwd!