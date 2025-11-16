Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch 2-titels bekend

Net zoals elke week verschijnen er ook in de derde week van november weer een aantal nieuwe spellen in de Nintendo eShop. Aankomende week gaat het onder andere om titels als: Kirby Air Riders en SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide. Een uitstekend moment dus om even stil te staan bij jouw Switch opslag. Door middel van onderstaande lijst kun je alvast een kijkje nemen hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een game die binnenkort verschijnt daadwerkelijk in beslag neemt. In de lijst van aankomende week neemt de grootste titel, Kirby Air Riders, maar liefst 21.7GB gigabyte aan ruimte in beslag en de kleinste titel, Michael’s Dream Adventure, maar 79 megabyte.
- Kirby Air Riders – 21.7GB
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – 8.0GB
- Aery: Peace of Mind 4 – 3.7GB
- Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury – 3.3GB
- Saborus – 1.9GB
- The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084 – 1.7GB
- Gensou Yumegokochi- Illusion Dreamlike – 1.6GB
- Forestrike – 1.2GB
- Morsels – 1.2GB
- Neon Inferno – 1.2GB
- Truck Simulator 2025: City Work Delivery – 1.2GB
- Secrets of Blackrock Manor: Escape Room – 1.2GB
- The Last Shot Arcades – 1.1GB
- Summer Unpacked – 1.0GB
- As I Began to Dream – 963MB
- Ozymandias – 880MB
- R-Type Delta: HD Boosted – 866MB
- Terrifier: The ARTcade Game – 794MB
- Magical Girls – 741MB
- Planet Romance Girls: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope – 686MB
- Planet Romance Boys: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope – 682MB
- Revival: Recolonization – 645MB
- Zombie Royale io – 584MB
- Supermarket Simulator Store – 406MB
- Moonring DX – 375MB
- Sumikkogurashi Create a Wonderful Sumikko Island – 318MB
- Bossgame: The Final Boss Is My Heart – 315MB
- Fantasy Aquarium – 307MB
- Flag Trivia Quiz: Four Choices – 286MB
- Zombie Disaster Drill – 281MB
- Difficult Game About Letters – 276MB
- Solid Void Art Nonograms – 256MB
- Save Room: The Merchant – 253MB
- Desert Race Adventures – 247MB
- Kiosk – 237MB
- Mosaic Quiz – 226MB
- Where’s the Octopus – 215MB
- StarLightRiders: HyperJump – 207MB
- Bob the Brick Breaker – 190MB
- Cookie’s Trails – 182MB
- Croc’s Dynamite Blast – 168MB
- Gigabonk: Mega Survivors – 125MB
- Mortal Trap Dungeon – 125MB
- Mahjong Puzzle 8 – 124MB
- Hula Hula Wee – 112MB
- Michael’s Dream Adventure – 79MB
Op welke van bovenstaande spellen verheug jij je aankomende week het meest? Laat het ons weten in de reacties, wij zijn erg benieuwd!