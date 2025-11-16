Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch 2-titels bekend

Net zoals elke week verschijnen er ook in de derde week van november weer een aantal nieuwe spellen in de Nintendo eShop. Aankomende week gaat het onder andere om titels als: Kirby Air Riders en SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide. Een uitstekend moment dus om even stil te staan bij jouw Switch opslag. Door middel van onderstaande lijst kun je alvast een kijkje nemen hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een game die binnenkort verschijnt daadwerkelijk in beslag neemt. In de lijst van aankomende week neemt de grootste titel, Kirby Air Riders, maar liefst 21.7GB gigabyte aan ruimte in beslag en de kleinste titel, Michael’s Dream Adventure, maar 79 megabyte.

Kirby Air Riders – 21.7GB

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – 8.0GB

Aery: Peace of Mind 4 – 3.7GB

Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury – 3.3GB

Saborus – 1.9GB

The Great Rebellion: Edition 2084 – 1.7GB

Gensou Yumegokochi- Illusion Dreamlike – 1.6GB

Forestrike – 1.2GB

Morsels – 1.2GB

Neon Inferno – 1.2GB

Truck Simulator 2025: City Work Delivery – 1.2GB

Secrets of Blackrock Manor: Escape Room – 1.2GB

The Last Shot Arcades – 1.1GB

Summer Unpacked – 1.0GB

As I Began to Dream – 963MB

Ozymandias – 880MB

R-Type Delta: HD Boosted – 866MB

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game – 794MB

Magical Girls – 741MB

Planet Romance Girls: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope – 686MB

Planet Romance Boys: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope – 682MB

Revival: Recolonization – 645MB

Zombie Royale io – 584MB

Supermarket Simulator Store – 406MB

Moonring DX – 375MB

Sumikkogurashi Create a Wonderful Sumikko Island – 318MB

Bossgame: The Final Boss Is My Heart – 315MB

Fantasy Aquarium – 307MB

Flag Trivia Quiz: Four Choices – 286MB

Zombie Disaster Drill – 281MB

Difficult Game About Letters – 276MB

Solid Void Art Nonograms – 256MB

Save Room: The Merchant – 253MB

Desert Race Adventures – 247MB

Kiosk – 237MB

Mosaic Quiz – 226MB

Where’s the Octopus – 215MB

StarLightRiders: HyperJump – 207MB

Bob the Brick Breaker – 190MB

Cookie’s Trails – 182MB

Croc’s Dynamite Blast – 168MB

Gigabonk: Mega Survivors – 125MB

Mortal Trap Dungeon – 125MB

Mahjong Puzzle 8 – 124MB

Hula Hula Wee – 112MB

Michael’s Dream Adventure – 79MB

Op welke van bovenstaande spellen verheug jij je aankomende week het meest? Laat het ons weten in de reacties, wij zijn erg benieuwd!