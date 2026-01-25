Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch- en Switch 2-titels onthuld

Net als iedere andere week verschijnen er ook in de laatste week van januari weer nieuwe titels in de eShop. Het is daarom altijd de moeite waard om te kijken of er wat leuks tussenzit, maar ook om goed in de gaten te houden hoeveel ruimte je nog over hebt op jouw Switch (2) systeem. Via onderstaande lijst ontdek je wat deze week de grootste- en kleinste games zijn. Zoals je kunt lezen neemt Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition met 26.4GB deze week veruit de meeste ruimte in beslag. De kleinste game is Habitat Shapes en deze neemt maar 104MB in beslag. Hieronder is de volledige lijst te zien.
Switch 2-games:
Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition – 26.4GB
Switch-games:
- Chrono Ark Deluxe Edition – 3.9GB
- Run for Money: Hunter VS Runner Which Side Will You Win With!? – 3.9GB
- Parkour Simulator 2026 – 3.2GB
- Dusk Index: Gion – 3.1GB
- The Perfect Pencil – 2.0GB
- Running Fable Petite Party – 2.0GB
- Majotori – 1.8GB
- Toree’s 3D Platformer Collection – 1.7GB
- Nickelodeon Splat Pack – 1.5GB
- Maid of Salvation – 1.5GB
- Century of Anticipation – 1.4GB
- Escape Game R00M09 – 1.3GB
- Crosak – 1.2GB
- Clover Cove – 1.2GB
- Heroes Battle Awakening – 1.2GB
- Diver, Catch & Cook Simulator – 1.0GB
- CloverPit: Devils Gambit – 884MB
- Hole Digging Beach Simulator – 727MB
- Offroad Rally Racing – 670MB
- Simpli Casa – 594MB
- Card Quest – 480MB
- Furry Pride Paradise Love & Fun – 300MB
- Furry Girls Paradise: Love & Fun – 300MB
- Countless Army – 234MB
- Quick Whiskers – 136MB
- Our Burial Dolls Remastered – 109MB
- Habitat Shapes – 104MB