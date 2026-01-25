Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch- en Switch 2-titels onthuld

Net als iedere andere week verschijnen er ook in de laatste week van januari weer nieuwe titels in de eShop. Het is daarom altijd de moeite waard om te kijken of er wat leuks tussenzit, maar ook om goed in de gaten te houden hoeveel ruimte je nog over hebt op jouw Switch (2) systeem. Via onderstaande lijst ontdek je wat deze week de grootste- en kleinste games zijn. Zoals je kunt lezen neemt Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition met 26.4GB deze week veruit de meeste ruimte in beslag. De kleinste game is Habitat Shapes en deze neemt maar 104MB in beslag. Hieronder is de volledige lijst te zien.

Switch 2-games:

Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition – 26.4GB

Switch-games: