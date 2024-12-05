Switch-versie Antonblast verder vertraagd

We hebben het de afgelopen maanden verschillende keren over Antonblast gehad, een snelle actie platformer game geïnspireerd door Wario Land. De meeste daarvan gingen over de releasedatum, welke al snel eens uitgesteld moest worden. De releasedatum stond gepland voor 3 december. En alhoewel de PC versie deze release inmiddels netjes gehad heeft, is de Switch-versie weer uitgesteld. Ontwikkelaar Summitsphere heeft laten weten dat “de Switch-versie niet op tijd af is” aangezien het team wil dat de game “zo goed mogelijk loopt e voldoet aan zowel onze eigen hoge standaarden als die van Nintendo. Een nieuwe releasedatum is nog niet gegeven, al is het doel nog steeds de game voor het eind van het jaar uit te brengen.

De volledige statement is als volgt:

This is Tony Grayson, Studio Head at Summitsphere. I’m writing today with some news about Antonblast’s Nintendo Switch version.

We were very optimistic about launching the Nintendo Switch release day and date with the Steam version on December 3rd and have been working down to the wire to make sure it’s the absolute best it can be. However, it’s become apparent today that this version will not be ready on time for that date.

The reason for this is simple: We need more time to make sure that this version of the game is running at peak performance and meeting our own high standards, as well as Nintendo’s.

I can appreciate that this delay may be frustrating and I’d like to take this opportunity to personally apologize for the short notice.

Our partners at Nintendo have been incredible to work with, and together we are committed to giving Switch players the best experience possible. We are now in the process of sorting out the new release date on a schedule that works for all parties.

While I don’t have a specific date to announce today, we are aiming to release on Switch before end of year and will keep our fans updated every step of the way.

The Steam version of Antonblast will launch as planned on December 3rd at 12pm EST.

For Kickstarter backers who wanted a Nintendo Switch key: You can swap to Steam on your Fangamer survey at anytime, or simply hold off until the Switch version launches.

We’ll be doing a Twitch livestream that morning in anticipation of the launch, answering fan questions and showcasing the game. I hope I can see you all there!

Thank you all for your patience and support… we couldn’t do this without you.