Toby Fox deelt informatie over Deltarune Chapter 6

Nu eind juni Chapter 5 voor Deltarune verschenen is, is de vraag natuurlijk: hoe zit het met Chapter 6? Nou, daar geeft Toby Fox in zijn zomer-nieuwsbrief antwoord op. Het 6e hoofdstuk gaat een kortere worden en staat gepland voor een release ergens in 2027. Over Chapter 6 zegt hij het volgende:

‘Chapter 6 is a shorter, straightforward chapter that focuses on one aspect of the story. Because of that, many things are still not touched on here – in fact, it may surprise you what was missing! But one thing will be clarified, whether you’re ready or not.

Some of you may say “Wait! You need to make the chapters longer, not shorter!” That’s an extremely reasonable concern, but… by the end of Chapter 7 I’m 100% sure you’ll understand why I feel confident about the way I’m telling this story. Don’t worry about the pacing until it’s over!‘

Naast zijn update over de nieuwe Chapters die in ontwikkeling zijn, blikt Toby ook terug op Chapter 5: ‘I am pleased with the response to Chapter 5. Many friends told me that they loved it, and some people even cried a bit. Everyone’s experience may vary, but if the game resonated deeply with a few players, I feel confident I’m moving in the right direction.’ In een apart deel van de nieuwsbrief valt er volop te lezen over dit hoofdstuk. Denk aan aanvullende informatie en concept art, maar ook gaat Toby in op speculaties en theorieën van fans. Neem vooral hier zelf een kijkje.

Veel leesplezier!