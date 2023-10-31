Nieuwe titels toegevoegd aan NES en GameBoy voor Switch Online

Deze drie nieuwe titels zijn vanaf vandaag beschikbaar.

Nintendo heeft drie nieuwe games aangekondigd voor Nintendo Switch Online. De nieuwste aanvullingen maken deel uit van het standaardpakket NSO. Het gaat om twee NES-titels en een GameBoy-titel.

De games die in de nieuwste update zijn toegevoegd zijn The Mysterious Murasame Castle (1986), Devil World (1984) en Castlevania Legends (1998). De action-adventure game The Mysterious Murasame Castle voor NES is nooit gelokaliseerd in het Westen. Het werd eerder wel uitgebracht op de 3DS Virtual Console. Devil World uit 1984 is de eerste console-exclusive van Shigeru Miyamoto en kwam uit in Europa in 1987 op de NES.

NES

DEVIL WORLD – One of Shigeru Miyamoto, Takashi Tezuka and Koji Kondo’s early Famicom games, now available for the first time in the U.S.! Navigate treacherous mazes and avoid the machinations of the devil in this puzzling adventure – but be careful, because in DEVIL WORLD this demon calls all the shots! Luckily, fans of Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate may already be familiar with his antics as an Assist Trophy: Wherever the devil points, the entire maze will scroll in that direction, potentially constricting your movements and closing off your escape route. The devil really is in the details!

The Mysterious Murasame Castle – A mysterious, villainous force has taken control of Murasame Castle in feudal Japan. Join Takamaru, a brave and young samurai apprentice, and use his sword and shuriken attacks against swarms of enemies on a journey to reveal the source of evil wreaking havoc across the land.

GameBoy

Castlevania Legends – Storm Dracula’s castle and enter the heart of evil in this action-adventure game, released for the Game Boy system in 1998! Take up arms as Sonia Belmont – first of the legendary Vampire Hunters – and confront the Prince of Darkness in this adventure that takes place before the original Castlevania game. The history of Castlevania begins here!

Bekijk hieronder de aankondigingstrailer van deze drie nieuwe toevoegingen voor NSO.