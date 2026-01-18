Bestandsgroottes van aankomende Switch- en Switch 2-spellen bekend

Elke week komen er aankomende Nintendo Switch en Switch 2-titels in de eShop terecht. Deze verschijnen meestal niet direct, maar de productpagina wordt dan al wel beschikbaar gesteld. Hierin staat alle informatie over de desbetreffende game, waaronder de omschrijving, de prijs en de bestandsgrootte. Die laatste is ondanks dat die makkelijk over het hoofd gezien wordt, toch belangrijk! Het zou namelijk onprettig zijn als je een spel hebt gekocht en er daarna pas achter komt dat je helemaal de ruimte er niet voor hebt. Precies om dat probleem te voorkomen, is onderstaande lijst samengesteld!

Dus, ben je benieuwd naar hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een aankomende titel in beslag neemt? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst!

Switch 2-games:

Dispatch – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 28.5GB

Citadelum – 2.9GB

Isekai Rondo – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 1.8GB

They Are Billions – 1.5GB

The Rumble Fish 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 800MB

Switch-games: