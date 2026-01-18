Bestandsgroottes van aankomende Switch- en Switch 2-spellen bekend

Elke week komen er aankomende Nintendo Switch en Switch 2-titels in de eShop terecht. Deze verschijnen meestal niet direct, maar de productpagina wordt dan al wel beschikbaar gesteld. Hierin staat alle informatie over de desbetreffende game, waaronder de omschrijving, de prijs en de bestandsgrootte. Die laatste is ondanks dat die makkelijk over het hoofd gezien wordt, toch belangrijk! Het zou namelijk onprettig zijn als je een spel hebt gekocht en er daarna pas achter komt dat je helemaal de ruimte er niet voor hebt. Precies om dat probleem te voorkomen, is onderstaande lijst samengesteld!
Dus, ben je benieuwd naar hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een aankomende titel in beslag neemt? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst!
Switch 2-games:
- Dispatch – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 28.5GB
- Citadelum – 2.9GB
- Isekai Rondo – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 1.8GB
- They Are Billions – 1.5GB
- The Rumble Fish 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 800MB
Switch-games:
- Dispatch – 10.9GB
- Forgive Me Father 2 – 4.9GB
- Horror Tale: Remaster – 3.9GB
- Ship Simulator Ocean Fishing – 3.4GB
- Wall of Insanity 2 – 2.1GB
- Escape from Ever After – 1.8GB
- City Bus Simulator – 1.5GB
- Two Hands Hospital Assistant Simulator – 1.4GB
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength – 1.2GB
- Eden of Creation – 1.0GB
- Freeride – 1000MB
- Succubus Hearts: Demon Love Redemption – 1000MB
- Incubus Hearts: Demon Love Redemption – 1000MB
- Dustland Delivery – 900MB
- YellowPips – 900MB
- Cute Finders – 744MB
- Touhou: Blossom Blade – 730MB
- Look Mum No Computer – 702MB
- Super Chipflake U: Quest for the Uncooked Schnitzel – 700MB
- Wash Cleaner Simulator – 452MB
- Magicbook AutoBattler – 400MB
- Orwell: Keeping an Eye On You – 370MB
- Guts ‘n Grunts Jr. – 300MB
- Sun Meadow – 283MB
- Cats Visiting Cozy Town – 255MB
- Gradiently 2 – 250MB
- Make it Kushikatsu – 240MB
- Jigsaw Realms: Nature – 235MB
- The Last Train: Baquedano – 225MB
- Funny Cats Puzzle – 221MB
- Pin Test Party Psychology – 179MB
- Exit of Truth 40 Masterpiece Quiz – 153MB
- Cats Around Us: Giant Cat – 149MB
- The Cute Whale – 93MB
- Hextreme Void – 65MB
- Eggconsole Courageous Perseus PC-8801 – 39MB