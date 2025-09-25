Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion versie 1.1.0 gelanceerd + roadmap onthuld

Marvelous heeft vandaag voor Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion een 1.1.0 update uitgerold naar alle platformen. Voor veel punten zijn er aanpassingen gedaan voor alle platformen zoals de toevoeging van een nieuwe boss fight, verschillende toevoegingen in missies en natuurlijk bug fixes. Er is echter ook wat speciaal voor spelers op PS5 en Switch 2. Er is ondersteuning voor bewegingsbesturing toegevoegd. Alle exacte aanpassingen vind je onderaan dit artikel (inclusief versie exclusieve aanpassingen).

Daarnaast heeft Marvelous nog aangekondigd dit jaar nog meer toe te voegen. Zo zullen er gratis cosmetische items en boss fights toegevoegd worden. Ook komt er een betaalde uitbreiding. Volgens de planning moet dit alles in vier komende updates vrijkomen. De eerste twee zijn voor 2 oktober en 16 oktober. Daarna moeten we wachten tot november en december voor de volgende twee uitbreidingen updates. Hiervan zijn nog geen data bekend gemaakt.

Een overzicht van alle toevoegingen in de 1.1.o update:

Nieuwe boss fight

Grausam RT: Ω has been added as a new boss enemy.

“Battle Grausam RT: Ω” will be added to the battle simulator at the base.

Toevoegingen en aanpassingen

Added an option to enable Motion Controls / Motion Sensor (for Nintendo Switch™ 2 / PlayStation®5 only).

Added an option that enables the adjustment of Camera Acceleration and Camera Inertia degree.

Changed the Horizontal and Vertical Camera Sensitivity settings so that they can be adjusted separately.

In the early mission “The Bout with Ash,” weapons can now be obtained inside the Coliseum.

Adjusted the number of wreckages displayed, as well as communication frequency, to improve online loading times.

Changed the maximum display number of Friends List to 200 names (PlayStation®5 only).

Fixed the Friends List to display friends currently online (PlayStation®5 only).

Adjusted container positions in missions such as “Subject: Job offer! Heavy lifting.”

Bug Fixes