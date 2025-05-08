Deze Switch (2) games verschijnen er allemaal vanaf mei 2025

Nintendo heeft vandaag naar aanleiding van een financiële update een releaselijst gedeeld voor Switch en Switch 2 games. Het is een flinke lijst maar dat mag ook wel voor een console launch. Op de lijst staan allemaal grote games die wij als Nintendo-fans allemaal op onze radars hebben staan. Waaronder een Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong: Bananza en Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. De hele lijst is in het financiële rapport op pagina 29 te vinden. Wij hebben hem hieronder geplaatst en hem aangevuld met enkele noemenswaardige third party titels, zoals: Cyberpunk 2077, Yakuza 0 en Split Fiction. Bekijk de lijst hieronder:
Switch 2
- Mario Kart World – 5 Juni 2025
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour – 5 juni 2025
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 5 Juni 2025
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 5 Juni 2025
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – 5 Juni 2025
- Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut – 5 Juni 2025
- Hitman: World of Assassination – 5 Juni 2025
- Split Fiction – 5 Juni 2025
- Street Fighter 6 – 5 Juni 2025
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy – 5 Juni 2025
- Deltarune – 5 Juni 2025
- Tamagotchi Plaza – 17 Juni 2025
- Donkey Kong Bananza – 17 Juli 2025
- Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – Juli 24th 2025
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – 27 Augustus 2025
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World – 28th August 2025
- Drag x Drive – Summer 2025
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2025
- Kirby Air Riders – 2025
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition – 2025
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – Winter 2025
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Late 2025
- The Duskbloods – 2026
- Hades II – TBD
Switch
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Late 2025
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 2025
- Rhythm Heaven Groove – 2026
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 2026
- Pokémon Champions – TBD