Deze Switch (2) games verschijnen er allemaal vanaf mei 2025

Nintendo heeft vandaag naar aanleiding van een financiële update een releaselijst gedeeld voor Switch en Switch 2 games. Het is een flinke lijst maar dat mag ook wel voor een console launch. Op de lijst staan allemaal grote games die wij als Nintendo-fans allemaal op onze radars hebben staan. Waaronder een Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong: Bananza en Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. De hele lijst is in het financiële rapport op pagina 29 te vinden. Wij hebben hem hieronder geplaatst en hem aangevuld met enkele noemenswaardige third party titels, zoals: Cyberpunk 2077, Yakuza 0 en Split Fiction. Bekijk de lijst hieronder:

Switch 2

Switch