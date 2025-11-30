Dit zijn de nieuw onthulde bestandsgroottes voor Switch & Switch 2

De eShop heeft weer een update gekregen. De digitale winkel voor de Switch en Switch 2 heeft weer voor een flinke lading games nieuwe details gekregen waaronder hoe groot verschillende games zijn als je ze download. Zo is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond voor beide systemen de grootste. Zo neemt die voor de Switch 28,9 GB aan ruimte in beslag. Hiermee is het de grootste Nintendo-game qua bestandsgrootte. De game op de Switch 2 neemt iets meer in beslag met 31.6 GB.
De meeste games die zijn toegevoegd zijn voor de originele Switch en de kleinste game is maar 41 MB voor nodig.
Switch 2
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 31.6 GB
- Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny – 5.9 GB
- Octopath Traveler 0 – 4.9 GB
- Simogo Legacy Collection – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2.4 GB
Switch
- Amazing Maze – 680 MB
- Anime School Love: Her Teacher’s Secret Lesson – 1.2 GB
- Blood: Refreshed Supply – 800 MB
- Brok: The Brawl Bar – 1.4 GB
- Cats Ritual – 2.9 GB
- Couple Maker – 350 MB
- Detective: Rainy Night – 1.4 GB
- Dino Dawn Doom – 110 MB
- Eggconsole Lizard PC-8801 – 41 MB
- Just a Little Purr Suit – 386 MB
- Lonely Guardian – 276 MB
- Los Pingheros – 496 MB
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 28.9 GB
- Nightmare: The Lunatic – 2.5 GB
- Octopath Traveler 0 – 3.9 GB
- Old School Rally – 1.0 GB
- Popucom – 4.4 GB
- Sacrifice For Sale – 500 MB
- Santa’s Christmas Story 2 The Frozen Gift War – 350 MB
- Simogo Legacy Collection – 1.8 GB
- Speed Factor – 68 MB
- Spot the Cat – 72 MB
- Viewfinder – 3.7 GB
- Winterlight – Where silence says it all – 290 MB