Home Nieuws Game Nieuws Dit zijn de nieuw onthulde bestandsgroottes voor Switch & Switch 2

Dit zijn de nieuw onthulde bestandsgroottes voor Switch & Switch 2

Door
Jorden
-
Metroid Prime 4 keyart

De eShop heeft weer een update gekregen. De digitale winkel voor de Switch en Switch 2 heeft weer voor een flinke lading games nieuwe details gekregen waaronder hoe groot verschillende games zijn als je ze download. Zo is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond voor beide systemen de grootste. Zo neemt die voor de Switch 28,9 GB aan ruimte in beslag. Hiermee is het de grootste Nintendo-game qua bestandsgrootte. De game op de Switch 2 neemt iets meer in beslag met 31.6 GB.

De meeste games die zijn toegevoegd zijn voor de originele Switch en de kleinste game is maar 41 MB voor nodig.

Switch 2

  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 31.6 GB
  • Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny – 5.9 GB
  • Octopath Traveler 0 – 4.9 GB
  • Simogo Legacy Collection – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2.4 GB

Switch

  • Amazing Maze – 680 MB
  • Anime School Love: Her Teacher’s Secret Lesson – 1.2 GB
  • Blood: Refreshed Supply – 800 MB
  • Brok: The Brawl Bar – 1.4 GB
  • Cats Ritual – 2.9 GB
  • Couple Maker – 350 MB
  • Detective: Rainy Night – 1.4 GB
  • Dino Dawn Doom – 110 MB
  • Eggconsole Lizard PC-8801 – 41 MB
  • Just a Little Purr Suit – 386 MB
  • Lonely Guardian – 276 MB
  • Los Pingheros – 496 MB
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 28.9 GB
  • Nightmare: The Lunatic – 2.5 GB
  • Octopath Traveler 0 – 3.9 GB
  • Old School Rally – 1.0 GB
  • Popucom – 4.4 GB
  • Sacrifice For Sale – 500 MB
  • Santa’s Christmas Story 2 The Frozen Gift War – 350 MB
  • Simogo Legacy Collection – 1.8 GB
  • Speed Factor – 68 MB
  • Spot the Cat – 72 MB
  • Viewfinder – 3.7 GB
  • Winterlight – Where silence says it all – 290 MB

GERELATEERDE ARTIKELENMEER VAN DEZE AUTEUR