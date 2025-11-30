Dit zijn de nieuw onthulde bestandsgroottes voor Switch & Switch 2

De eShop heeft weer een update gekregen. De digitale winkel voor de Switch en Switch 2 heeft weer voor een flinke lading games nieuwe details gekregen waaronder hoe groot verschillende games zijn als je ze download. Zo is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond voor beide systemen de grootste. Zo neemt die voor de Switch 28,9 GB aan ruimte in beslag. Hiermee is het de grootste Nintendo-game qua bestandsgrootte. De game op de Switch 2 neemt iets meer in beslag met 31.6 GB.

De meeste games die zijn toegevoegd zijn voor de originele Switch en de kleinste game is maar 41 MB voor nodig.

Switch 2

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 31.6 GB

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny – 5.9 GB

Octopath Traveler 0 – 4.9 GB

Simogo Legacy Collection – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2.4 GB

Switch