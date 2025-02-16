Microsoft gaat PlayStation en Nintendo logo’s tonen in toekomstige presentaties

Phil Spencer heeft vandaag tijdens de XboxEra podcast bevestigd dat ze in de toekomst Nintendo en PlayStation logo’s gaan tonen in toekomstige gamepresentaties. Spencer zegt dat hij graag transparant wil zijn met consumenten over waar ze Xbox games kunnen kopen. Hij had het volgende te zeggen:

“I think it’s just being honest and transparent about where the games are showing, and we actually even had this discussion last year for the June showcase, and by the time we kind of made our decision, we couldn’t get all of the assets done and it felt weird to have some of them in and some of them out. But I just want to be transparent with people – for shipping on Nintendo Switch, we’re gonna put that. For shipping on PlayStation, on Steam…People should know the storefronts where they can get our games, but I want people to be able to experience our Xbox community in our games and everything we have to offer, on every screen we can”.

Deze beslissing vanuit Microsoft valt helemaal in lijn met Microsoft’s nieuwe third party strategie. Of dit er ook voor zal zorgen dat meer een abonnement op Game Pass nemen en zo gaan gamen binnen het Microsoft ecosysteem moet nog maar blijken. Maar misschien is dit stiekem al helemaal geen doel meer van Microsoft en zien we hiermee de eerste tekenen van een Microsoft die helemaal third party gaat.