MOUSE: P.I. For Hire meer dan een miljoen keer verkocht

Op 16 april verscheen MOUSE: P.I. For Hire na eerder uitstel digitaal voor de Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series en pc via Steam. Een fysieke editie voor de Switch 2 en PlayStation 5 werd op 10 juli uitgebracht. Nog steeds wachten we op de release voor oudere consoles zoals de Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 en Xbox One. Toch verkoopt deze bijzonder ogende first-person shooter al lekker. Uitgever PlaySide Studios en ontwikkelaar Fumi Games maken namelijk een eerste mijlpaal bekend. Sinds release is de game al meer dan een miljoen keer over de (digitale) toonbank gegaan. Ongeveer 50 procent hiervan betrof consoles en de andere 50 procent waren verkopen voor pc.

Bedankt!

Mateusz Michalak, CEO en oprichter van Fumi Games zei het volgende over deze mijlpaal: ‘MOUSE: P.I. for Hire reaching over 1 million players has filled the team with an immeasurable amount of gratitude and appreciation for our community. From what started as a simple concept of a 1930s themed cartoon shooter, the game has reached more players than we could have possibly imagined. Our priority has always been to put players first, and we have worked incredibly hard to continue to achieve that goal, both throughout the game’s development and also post-launch. With our recent major update introducing Level Revisit, release of physical editions, and also upcoming story DLC, we hope that players are excited about all things MOUSE: P.I. for Hire. A handcrafted tale born of ink, sweat, and stubborn dreams. From the bottom of our grinning hearts, thank you for supporting us!‘

Wanneer er nieuws is over een Switch-release delen we dat uiteraard met jullie. Mocht je de performance-specificaties van Switch 2-versie nog willen checken, dat kan hier.