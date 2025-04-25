Nintendo Music update voegt nog meer extended versies van tracks toe

Eens in de zoveel tijd voegt Nintendo afgezien van nieuwe tracks ook Extended Playback-versies van bestaande tracks toe aan hun muziek app. Middels deze versies kun je nog langer naar je favoriete Nintendo tracks luisteren. Zo kun je nu bijvoorbeeld een uur lang luisteren naar de Overworld Theme van The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo heeft aangegeven dat de extended versies mogelijk niet direct in de app beschikbaar zijn, maar dat ze verschijnen voordat je het weet. Buiten het toevoegen van nieuwe extended versies verbeterd de update ook de functie op een handjevol aanwezige tracks van Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild en Metroid Prime. De complete lijst van nieuwe en verbeterde extended tracks vind je hieronder:

Pikmin 4 (1 track)

Cave Exploration (Toy Box)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2 tracks)

5:00 AM – Snowy

6:00 PM – Snowy

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (28 tracks)

Battle (Shrine) – Original Soundtrack Ver.

Overworld (Day)

Overworld (Battle) – Original Soundtrack Ver.

Galloping (Day)

Stone Talus Battle

Kakariko Village

Hateno Village

Overworld (Night)

Galloping (Night)

Hinox Battle

Zora’s Domain

Exploring Divine Beast Vah Ruta

Lave Landscape

Goron City

Battle with Divine Beast Vah Rudania

Exploring Divine Beast Vah Rudania

Rito Village

Exploring Diving Beats Vah Medoh

Rito Village (Kass and the Five Sisters Ver.)

Gerudo Town

Proud Master Kohga

Exploring Diving Beast Vah Naboris

Molduga Battle

Korok Forest

Lurelin Village

Guardian Battle

Battle with Dark Beast Ganon

The Final Trial

Metroid Prime (2 tracks)

Flaahgra Battle

Metroid Prime Battle

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest (1 track)

Stickerbush Symphony (Bramble Blast)

Verbeterde Extended tracks

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (1 track)

Pumpkin Party

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (4 tracks)

The Stables

Overworld (Freezing)

Challenging the Champ

Tree and Sword: Words of Praise

Metroid Prime (1 track)