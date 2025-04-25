Nintendo Music update voegt nog meer extended versies van tracks toe

Eens in de zoveel tijd voegt Nintendo afgezien van nieuwe tracks ook Extended Playback-versies van bestaande tracks toe aan hun muziek app. Middels deze versies kun je nog langer naar je favoriete Nintendo tracks luisteren. Zo kun je nu bijvoorbeeld een uur lang luisteren naar de Overworld Theme van The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo heeft aangegeven dat de extended versies mogelijk niet direct in de app beschikbaar zijn, maar dat ze verschijnen voordat je het weet. Buiten het toevoegen van nieuwe extended versies verbeterd de update ook de functie op een handjevol aanwezige tracks van Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild en Metroid Prime. De complete lijst van nieuwe en verbeterde extended tracks vind je hieronder:
Pikmin 4 (1 track)
- Cave Exploration (Toy Box)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2 tracks)
- 5:00 AM – Snowy
- 6:00 PM – Snowy
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (28 tracks)
- Battle (Shrine) – Original Soundtrack Ver.
- Overworld (Day)
- Overworld (Battle) – Original Soundtrack Ver.
- Galloping (Day)
- Stone Talus Battle
- Kakariko Village
- Hateno Village
- Overworld (Night)
- Galloping (Night)
- Hinox Battle
- Zora’s Domain
- Exploring Divine Beast Vah Ruta
- Lave Landscape
- Goron City
- Battle with Divine Beast Vah Rudania
- Exploring Divine Beast Vah Rudania
- Rito Village
- Exploring Diving Beats Vah Medoh
- Rito Village (Kass and the Five Sisters Ver.)
- Gerudo Town
- Proud Master Kohga
- Exploring Diving Beast Vah Naboris
- Molduga Battle
- Korok Forest
- Lurelin Village
- Guardian Battle
- Battle with Dark Beast Ganon
- The Final Trial
Metroid Prime (2 tracks)
- Flaahgra Battle
- Metroid Prime Battle
Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest (1 track)
- Stickerbush Symphony (Bramble Blast)
Verbeterde Extended tracks
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (1 track)
- Pumpkin Party
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (4 tracks)
- The Stables
- Overworld (Freezing)
- Challenging the Champ
- Tree and Sword: Words of Praise
Metroid Prime (1 track)
- Meta Ridley Battle