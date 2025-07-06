Romero Games sluit naar verluidt deuren na ontslagronde Microsoft

Na het grote nieuws van Microsoft dat er weer een enorm ontslagronde zou komen, lijkt Romero Games de ene klap na de andere te moeten verduren. Naar verluidt zou het bij Microsoft om ruim 9000 banen gaan. De studio van John en Brenda Romero bevindt zich hierbij in het oog van de storm. De gevolgen? Desastreus.

Aanvankelijk kreeg het echtpaar te horen dat de financiering van hun nieuwe FPS-project stopgezet werd, evenals die voor enkele projecten die nog niet waren aangekondigd. Dat is hoe dan ook een bittere pil om te slikken, maar vooral als dat nieuws zomaar uit de lucht komt vallen. Zonder het geld vanuit Microsoft kan het project niet worden voortgezet, en Romero Games deelt op social media dan ook het nieuws dat het project is geschrapt. Hierbij benadrukt Brenda dat deze beslissing van hogerhand komt en geen weerspiegeling is van de prestaties van haar team. Het project liep op rolletjes, maar dat mocht niet baten. Het gevolg hiervan: ontslagen. Bij Romero zelf werkten 42 mensen, met daaromheen nog een netwerk van in totaal meer dan 100 mensen voor hun FPS-game. Sommigen werkten al 20 jaar voor ze, en dat komt nu tot een abrupt einde.

Sterker nog: omdat er geen andere financieringsmogelijkheden zijn voor Romero Games, hakken de ontslagen er zo zwaar in dat dit het einde voor de studio lijkt te betekenen. Volgens een nieuwsbericht van Ierse website The Journal heeft het echtpaar de deuren van hun geliefde Romero Games moeten sluiten. Een anonieme werknemer vertelt dat niemand meer werk heeft. Dit slechts enkele dagen na het schokkende nieuws van Microsoft. Romero Games was onder andere bekend van de RPG Empire of Sin, die in 2020 op de Switch verscheen. Natuurlijk is John Romero ook een van de co-creators van de originele DOOM. De studio is vanzelfsprekend niet de enige die wordt getroffen door de grote ontslagronde, maar wel een van de zwaarst getroffen studio’s.

Eerder deze week kondigde Microsoft aan dat er meer dan 9000 banen binnen hun gamestudios zou schrappen. Dit volgt een eerdere ontslagronde in januari (zo’n 2000 banen) en nog enkele studiosluitingen dit voorjaar. Microsoft lijkt duidelijk een andere weg in te willen slaan als het gaat om het ontwikkelen van games, al is Head of Gaming Phil Spencer nog vrij vaag over de details. Hieronder kun je lezen wat hij eerder deze week te zeggen had over de ontslagen.

Today we are sharing decisions that will impact colleagues across our organization. To position Gaming for enduring success and allow us to focus on strategic growth areas, we will end or decrease work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft’s lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and effectiveness. Out of respect for those impacted today, the specifics of today’s notifications and any organizational shifts will be shared by your team leaders in the coming days.

I recognize that these changes come at a time when we have more players, games, and gaming hours than ever before. Our platform, hardware, and game roadmap have never looked stronger. The success we’re seeing currently is based on tough decisions we’ve made previously. We must make choices now for continued success in future years and a key part of that strategy is the discipline to prioritize the strongest opportunities. We will protect what is thriving and concentrate effort on areas with the greatest potential, while delivering on the expectations the company has for our business. This focused approach means we can deliver exceptional games and experiences for players for generations to come.

Prioritizing our opportunities is essential, but that does not lessen the significance of this moment. Simply put, we would not be where we are today without the time, energy, and creativity of those whose roles are impacted. These decisions are not a reflection of the talent, creativity, and dedication of the people involved. Our momentum is not accidental—it is the result of years of dedicated effort from our teams.

HR is working directly with impacted employees to provide severance plan benefits (aligned with local laws), including pay, healthcare coverage, and job placement resources to support their transition. Employees whose roles were eliminated are encouraged to explore open positions across Microsoft Gaming, where their applications will be given priority review.

Thank you to everyone who has shaped our culture, our products, and our community. We will move forward with deep appreciation and respect for all who have contributed to this journey.

—Phil