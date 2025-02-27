Warner Bros. Games sluit drie studio’s en annuleert game

Warner Bros. Games heeft bekendgemaakt enkele moeilijke beslissingen te moeten nemen om hun Games-devisie gezond en toekomstbestendig te houden. Dat heeft een aantal vervelende gevolgen met zich meegebracht. Niet alleen wordt de stekker uit de aankomende Wonder Woman-game getrokken, er worden in totaal ook drie studio’s gesloten. De drie studio’s die het betreft zijn Monolith Productions, Player First Games en Warner Bros. Games San Diego.

Door deze aankomende herstructurering wil Warner Bros. Games zich beter kunnen focussen om de beste games te ontwikkelen in hun populaire franchises waaronder Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC en Game of Thrones. De ontwikkeling van Wonder Woman is geannuleerd omdat deze titel en de ontwikkeling ervan niet meer binnen de nieuwe strategie van Warner Bros. Games zou vallen. Een deel van het persbericht welke hierover naar buiten is gebracht kun je hieronder vinden.

“We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises—Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC, and Game of Thrones. After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios—-Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them.

The development of Monolith’s Wonder Woman video game will not move forward. Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities. This is another tough decision, as we recognize Monolith’s storied history of delivering epic fan experiences through amazing games.



