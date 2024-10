Worms Armageddon moet misschien maar van naam veranderen

We're thrilled to announce that three games will be added to Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition in an early 2025 content update! 👀



🐑 Worms – Super NES

🧨 Worms – Genesis/Mega Drive

🥳 World Party – Game Boy Advance



Until then, check out our new Worms Armageddon:… pic.twitter.com/o7UyGJUA6X